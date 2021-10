It was brilliantly sunny at Chelsea on Thursday and the atmosphere was extraordinarily laid-back, given how close it was to opening day. The six Main Avenue show gardens have more space around them than usual (in a bumper year there have been 20 large gardens) so the usual feelings of pent-up frustration were largely absent – as were the hard-pressed, often short-fused traffic stewards. The autumnal sunshine is always more relaxing, with its mellow tones – quite different to the get-up-and-go in spring air. Most exhibitors agree there is a fabulous camaraderie on site, with everyone keen to help others if needed, and this year it was even more prevalent than usual.

