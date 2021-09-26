CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Far Eastern star legends: the princess and the herdsman

By Joe Rao
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whenever I give star talks, either under the artificial sky of a planetarium or from a dark, rural location where the actual nighttime firmament can be seen in all of its glory, I recite to my audience words that were penned by the 19th-century American philosopher and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson: "If the stars should appear one night in a thousand years, how would men believe and adore; and preserve for many generations the remembrance of the city of God which had been shown!"

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Hello Magazine

Prince Albert attends star-studded Monaco gala without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert of Monaco attended a star-studded gala on Thursday night as his wife, Princess Charlene, remained in South Africa. The 63-year-old royal posed for photos on the red carpet with his sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and actress Sharon Stone, as they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Crown casts Hanna star as Princess Diana's lover Dodi Fayed

The Crown has found its Dodi Fayed in Hanna actor Khalid Abdalla. According to Variety, the actor will portray the Egyptian film producer and department store heir who was romantically linked to Princess Diana. Although the producers are tightlipped about the upcoming season's storylines, it is likely the fifth instalment...
CELEBRITIES
Space.com

10 inspirational astrophotographers to follow on Instagram

The art of astrophotography is a pursuit that requires real precision. Not only do astrophotographers need to be well-prepared – as the discipline requires a lot of specialized kit – they also need a lot of patience, as they often have to hang around waiting for ideal shooting conditions. The best in the field are able to capture the night skies with a sense of wonder while also offering a scientific portrayal of their subjects.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Far East#Eastern#American
cinelinx.com

Star Wars: Visions Offers Thrilling Tales Far, Far Away | Review

This week brings the Star Wars galaxy and anime together in nine short films from seven top anime studios. It’s an experiment that I hope to see a lot more of. My love for Star Wars has been well-documented, but I’m also a big fan of anime (though I don’t talk about it nearly as much). The promise of Star Wars Visions bringing these things together is something I’ve been looking forward to since it was initially announced.
COMICS
tspr.org

Anime Anthology 'Star Wars: Visions' Expands The Galaxy Far, Far Away

Let's get this out of the way: It's uneven. Any anthology series has episodes that work better than others. Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series; some of its episodes work better than others. Which episodes work better for you will depend entirely on what you come to the Star...
COMICS
Space.com

NASA Mars missions facing 2-week communications blackout as sun blocks Red Planet

NASA plans to pause most of its robotic Mars exploration efforts in October for safety reasons associated with the Red Planet's position in space. On Oct. 7, Mars will reach a position in its orbit called solar conjunction, which happens every two years when the planet moves behind the sun from Earth's perspective. The sun's hot outer atmosphere, or corona, lying in the line of sight, may disrupt interplanetary communications, NASA noted.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Space.com

Astronomers reveal strange clouds on 'fluffy' alien planet WASP-127b

The atmosphere of an alien planet called WASP-127b has been observed in greater detail than ever before, surprising scientists taking a close look at the exoplanet. First, when probing different regions of WASP-127b’s atmosphere scientists detected sodium. Normally, the presence of this element would not come as much of a surprise in such an alien planet, but the element was found at a much lower altitude than expected, according to study leader Romain Allart, iREx/Université de Montréal and Université de Genève.
ASTRONOMY
hola.com

Rachel Zegler and Gina Torres stars in bilingual modern audio telenovela ‘Princess of South Beach’

My Cultura, iHeartMedia’s new podcast network dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, releases “Princess of South Beach,” a 36-part modern audio telenovela series in English and Spanish. The bilingual audio telenovela’s first three episodes will debut on Monday, October 4th, with new episodes dropping every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday...
TV & VIDEOS
Space.com

The best space documentaries to watch in 2021

The best space documentaries let you travel to the furthest reaches of the universe without ever leaving your sofa. Discover the wonders of the cosmos with these mind-blowing films. Are you the kind of person who has always dreamed of going to space? Or maybe you just want to learn...
ASTRONOMY
TravelPulse

Windstar Resumes Sailing With Renovated Star Legend

Small-ship specialist Windstar Cruises resumed passenger operations on the recently lengthened and renovated Star Legend yacht, departing Sept. 27 from Lisbon on a 10-day voyage to Barcelona. The line’s three all-suite Star Plus Class yachts – Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride – have undergone major transformations, with Star...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IndieWire

Netflix Beat Tom Cruise and Russia to Orbit: How ‘Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space’ Captured History

Earlier this month, SpaceX was preparing to launch the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Titled “Inspiration4,” the effort stemmed from Shift4 CEO and billionaire Jason Isaacman purchasing four seats in the private space company’s Dragon capsule as a fundraising effort to support child cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He doled out the additional spots to a trio of fellow amateurs, who would join him in orbiting the Earth for three days as they hurtled through the dark void of space at a higher altitude than any astronaut had traveled in over 20 years.  All along, filmmaker Jason Hehir...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy