You Decide: Should Economic Growth Be A Goal?

We revised downward our forecast for 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.3 percent to 5.4 percent on a fourth quarter-over-fourth quarter (Q4/Q4) basis, while we revised upward our growth outlook for 2022 to 3.8 percent from 3.2 percent. These revisions reflect the persistence of supply chain disruptions and labor market tightness that are, in part, due to continuing COVID-19 dynamics, pushing more of our growth projection into a later time frame. Although we expect these constraints to lessen over time, they are likely to drag significantly on economic activity well into 2022 and exert additional upward pressure on prices. Additionally, we have revised upward our inflation outlook through mid-2022. As measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), we forecast annual inflation to end 2021 at 5.4 percent and remain above 5 percent until the second quarter of 2022, and we project the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE deflator, to be 4.6 percent at year end. While we do expect substantial deceleration later next year, we anticipate inflation to remain elevated, with the core CPI and core PCE both remaining near 3 percent through our forecast horizon.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO