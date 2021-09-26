CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Decide: Should Economic Growth Be A Goal?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough today we live in a fractious political environment, there is one area of widespread agreement among individuals and groups of differing political perspectives. It is that economic growth is good. Administrations and elected officeholders of both major political parties praise economic growth, especially when it happens on their watch....

city-countyobserver.com

Commentary: Small Businesses Vital To Economic Growth

Small businesses contribute to our communities in a multitude of ways. Not only do they sponsor youth sports teams, donate to nonprofits and give our hometowns character, but they also employ more than 1.2 million Hoosiers statewide, making up 44 percent of all workers, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
audacy.com

Mid-America Economic Growth slows as confidence plunges

Since declining to a record low in April of last year, the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, has remained above growth neutral for 16 of the last 17 months. Overall Index: The Business Conditions Index, which...
The Independent

US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7%

The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday, slightly upgrading its estimate of last quarter's growth in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 in the form of the delta variant.The government's estimate of growth in the second quarter — its last of three — was up from its previous estimate of a 6.6% annual pace that will likely mark a high point for the economy's expansion this year as the virus slows some activity, government support programs wind down and manufacturing supply-chain issues persist.Thursday’s report from the government...
Benzinga

Economic Growth Outlook: The Slowdown Continues

As I have discussed in a number of recent posts, leading economic data continues to suggest a cyclical slowdown in the business cycle is upon us and is likely to continue to persist for the coming months. Furthermore, a continued slowdown in growth may precipitate a deceleration in the rate of change in inflation, indicating a transition from a stagflation macro regime to that of outright disinflation, whereby both inflation and growth decelerate together. As such, investors would do well to position their portfolios in a defensive nature and reduce risk, particularly with the notion of the likely tightening of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve on the horizon.
Marietta Daily Journal

Economic experts downgrade growth predictions for U.S. economy

(The Center Square) – Yet another major economic group has lessened its optimism for the U.S. economy this year, revising its estimates for 2021 to show less growth than previously predicted. The National Association of Business Economics released its growth projections Monday, dropping its prediction of 6.7% growth for 2021...
Brookings Institution

The contribution of human capital to economic growth

Traditional growth accounting exercises, which adjust for variations in the age, gender, and educational attainment of the workforce, conclude that changes in human capital contribute only modestly to economic growth. Yet, recent studies have argued that improvements in human capital make a more substantial impact through differences in the quality of education and the importance of human capital in the innovation process. In this study, we explore differences in the generation of human capital in Germany, Japan, and the United States.
investing.com

The Coming 'Reversion To The Mean' Of Economic Growth

From stimulus boom to income thud, the coming “reversion to the mean” of economic growth is happening faster than economists expected. We previously noted that while many mainstream economists believed the current economic “boom” would persist, several factors suggested it wouldn’t. The first problem is the math. As I previously...
GlobeSt.com

Population Migration Is Fueling Economic Growth

Before the pandemic, people and economic growth were concentrated in global gateway cities. It was putting a strain on resources and creating crisis-level housing affordability challenges. “We had all of the economic growth and population congregating in global gateway cities, and the cost of housing was so high. That was...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
mpamag.com

Fannie Mae outlines latest economic growth outlook

Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group has downgraded its 2021 real GDP growth forecast to 5.4% due to persistent supply chain disruptions and labor market tightness. The group’s new projection compares to the previously predicted 6.3% economic growth. Fannie Mae said that much of the previously projected second-half...
International Business Times

OECD Lowers Global, US Economic Growth Forecasts

The OECD warned Tuesday of an "uneven" global economic recovery as it lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for the world and the United States while raising the outlook for Europe. The world economy has bounced back this year on the back of stimulus measures, the rollout of effective Covid vaccines...
fanniemae.com

Continued Supply Constraints Inhibiting Economic Growth and Housing

We revised downward our forecast for 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.3 percent to 5.4 percent on a fourth quarter-over-fourth quarter (Q4/Q4) basis, while we revised upward our growth outlook for 2022 to 3.8 percent from 3.2 percent. These revisions reflect the persistence of supply chain disruptions and labor market tightness that are, in part, due to continuing COVID-19 dynamics, pushing more of our growth projection into a later time frame. Although we expect these constraints to lessen over time, they are likely to drag significantly on economic activity well into 2022 and exert additional upward pressure on prices. Additionally, we have revised upward our inflation outlook through mid-2022. As measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), we forecast annual inflation to end 2021 at 5.4 percent and remain above 5 percent until the second quarter of 2022, and we project the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE deflator, to be 4.6 percent at year end. While we do expect substantial deceleration later next year, we anticipate inflation to remain elevated, with the core CPI and core PCE both remaining near 3 percent through our forecast horizon.
WIFR

Stateline leaders see economic promise in job growth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A boom in quality job opportunities leaves a few Stateline leaders excited about the economic outlook in the region. “We are experiencing just a boom in potential employment opportunities,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. 800 jobs at the new Amazon facility off Baxter Road and hundreds...
augustaceo.com

Alex Griffin of the Beman Group on Continued Economic Growth

Alex Griffin with the Beman Group at Blanchard and Calhoun Real Estate talks about the economic recovery that has taken place in 2021 and what to expect in the last quarter of this year. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company,...
DFW Community News

10 Basic Things You Should Know About Finance and Economics

Were you aware that learning about finance and economics can help you build wealth?. Many people have a general idea of what finance and economics are, but few people know about the differences. Whether you’re getting a master’s in economics and finance or want to better manage your money, you must know several things about how money works.
MarketRealist

Will Biden Extend Jobless Benefits and Cancel Student Loans?

The COVID-19 pandemic has persisted and the delta variant is slowing down economic recovery and keeping many Americans out of jobs. As a result, some people wonder if President Biden will extend unemployment benefits to help jobless Americans cope. For many people out of jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they also faced student loan debt. Will Biden cancel student loans?
