CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Evaluating efficacy, safety of intracameral dexamethasone 9% vs topical regimen for cataract surgery

By David Hutton
ophthalmologytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Weinstock, MD, discusses the efficacy and safety of intracameral dexamethasone suspension 9%compared to standard of care topical regimen for eyes receiving cataract surgery. In an interview with Ophthalmology Times,® Robert Weinstock, MD, discussed the efficacy and safety of intracameral dexamethasone suspension 9% (Dexycu; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.),compared to standard of...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Blurred Vision After Cataract Surgery: What’s Normal and What’s Not?

A cataract is a cloudy area that forms in the lens of your eye. Cataracts can develop when proteins break down and clump together in your eye’s lens. Cataracts can eventually cause blurred vision and make it harder to see properly. Cataract surgery is a common outpatient procedure that involves...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Long-Term Data Show Dolutegravir/Lamivudine Non-Inferiority in Efficacy Versus TAF-Based Regimens in HIV

Additionally, the ITT-E population showed both treatment arms showing a high proportion of participants with plasma HIV-1 RNA c/mL with dolutegravir/lamivudine demonstrating non-inferior virologic suppression to the TAF-based regimen. Three-year results from the TANGO study presented at the IDWeek 2021 showed that the 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir/lamivudine (Dovato, GlaxoSmithKline) demonstrated...
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Tumor necrosis factor α antibody drops meet primary efficacy end point

OCS-02 (Oculis), a novel, topical tumor necrosis factor (TNF)–α antibody eye drop, is efficacious for reducing ocular inflammation in patients with acute anterior uveitis. The drug had a responder rate of more than 55% and eliminates the steroidal adverse effects, reported Anat Galor, MD, a staff physician in surgical services at the Miami Veteran Affairs Healthcare System and a professor of ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami Health System, both in Florida.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Selecting a Novel Combination Regimen as HIV Treatment

The potential role of novel 2-drug regimens as treatment for HIV infections, and variables that impact a physician’s willingness to utilize over standard 3-drug options. Frank J. Palella, MD: The landscape surrounding the traditional gold standard 3-drug regimens vs evolving information regarding 2-drug therapy, which is a second-generation integrase inhibitor along with usually lamivudine 3TC or FTC [emtricitabine], is that for many patients, 2-drug therapies are an option as long as we have a good assessment of transmitted or preexisting drug resistance in terms of the virus. This means mutations in the virus that would render certain drugs less active, as long as we have a good characterization. That’s why any time we initiate therapy for HIV, we always get a pretherapy genotype or resistance test to evaluate and verify the therapies that we want to use to treat HIV, including 3-drug or 2-drug regimens, are going to be fully effective.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cataract Surgery#Dexamethasone#Pharmaceuticals#Drugs#Topical Steroid#Md#Ophthalmology Times
targetedonc.com

Frontline Nivolumab and Rituximab Shows Efficacy With Manageable Safety in Follicular Lymphoma

According to Eliza A. Hawkes, MD, the phase 2 1st FLOR trial showed the positive efficacy of frontline nivolumab in combination with rituximab. A large number of responses were observed in patients with advanced-stage follicular lymphoma who were treated with frontline nivolumab (Opdivo) plus rituximab (Rituxan), according to results from the phase 2 1st FLOR trial (NCT03245021).
HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

FDA Takes Steps Aimed at Improving Quality, Safety and Efficacy of Sunscreens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking steps aimed at improving the quality, safety, and efficacy of sunscreens as part of its implementation of new authorities for certain over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. In the short term, these new authorities essentially preserve status quo marketing conditions for these sunscreens. However, the agency today proposed revisions and updates to those requirements related to maximum sun protection factor (SPF) values, active ingredients, broad spectrum requirements, and product labeling, among other provisions.
FDA
ophthalmologytimes.com

Risk factors for vision loss with untreated DME and good baseline BCVA

Study: Older age and eyes with severe nonproliferative diabetic retinopathy or proliferative diabetic retinopathy had a higher risk of a vision loss event. Older age and worse diabetic retinopathy are risk factors for vision loss among patients with untreated diabetic macula edema (DME) and good baseline best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), according to first author Daniella Lent-Schochet, BS, from the Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science, University of California Davis, Sacramento.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Safety, Efficacy of Sofosbuvir Plus Daclatasvir in Patients With COVID-19

For patients with COVID-19, adding the antiviral agents sofosbuvir (SOF) and daclatasvir (DCV) to standard care demonstrated increased efficacy and safety, and the SOF-DCV combination decreased intensive care unit (ICU) admissions compared with standard care alone, according to results of a phase 3 study published in the Journal of Medical Virology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

70 Percent of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have This Side Effect

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.S. got an additional shot of Pfizer this past weekend after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to authorize boosters for anyone six months out from their second shot of Pfizer who is 65 or older, younger with underlying medical conditions, or at high risk for occupational or institutional reasons. During the earlier stages of the vaccine rollout, side effects were a common occurrence, with pain, tiredness, and headache being some of the most frequently reported reactions. Now, the CDC has pinpointed the most common side effect that you might experience after the Pfizer booster.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

"Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanfernandosun.com

Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
CANCER
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Miami

Memorial Healthcare System: Unvaccinated Staff Will Not Be Terminated, Will Have To Follow Additional Safety Precautions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was the deadline day for all employees of Memorial Healthcare System to get vaccinated. The Hollywood-based health provider, which operates six hospitals and numerous care facilities, set a deadline of October 1st for current employees and new hires to get the COVID-19 vaccine. About 39 percent of its workforce is not vaccinated. Memorial says while it will not terminate employees who refuse to get the vaccine, those employees will have to follow additional safety precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy