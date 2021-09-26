Eggs On the Beach cooking competition at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach Oct. 16

MIRAMAR BEACH —The Emerald Coast’s official Big Green Egg Egg Fest cooking competition, Eggs on the Beach, returns to Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach Oct. 16. Presented by Bay Breeze Patio, the family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Seascape Towne Centre and will celebrate the results of cooking on the Big Green Egg while benefitting two local charities — the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Food for Thought. Cook teams will be smoking, grilling and baking their favorite dishes on the Big Green Egg while tasters sample the delicious bites and vote for their favorites.