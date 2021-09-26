Glads stay perfect, beat Boyne 48-14
TRAVERSE CITY — And then there were four. Through five weeks of the high school football season, just four northwest Lower Michigan teams boast perfect 5-0 marks. With Traverse City St. Francis’ convincing 48-14 win Saturday over Boyne City in a clash between two of the few remaining unbeatens, the Gladiators join Kingsley, Suttons Bay and Mancelona as the only three with unblemished records. The Glads and Stags play each other Week Nine.www.record-eagle.com
