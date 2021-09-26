CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua “JJ” Park, Jr.

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for 49-year old Joshua “JJ” Park, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held before the service at the church starting at 12:30 p.m.

The service will be live-streamed, and a link will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com, and it will also be available for viewing on the funeral home website by noon the following Monday.

Joshua Park, Jr. is survived by his wife Jacqueline, sons; Tate Ryan Park, Jacob Christopher Park, and Cole Jackson Park; step-daughter, Samantha Eichstadt, Mother, Delores Hoover; step-mother, Leona Park, siblings, Sam (Christine) Park, Janet (Keith) Harvey, and Charles (Jamey) Park, father-in-law, Jim (Laurel) Butler, and Mother-in-law, Ann Butler, brother-in-law, Chris (Ann) Butler.

In place of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Josh’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

#Jackson Park#Memorials#Hillside Hope Assembly#Roland Funeral Service
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
