CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

What's the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

By JOSH BOAK - Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hannity: Biden's pleas for 'socialist' takeover is proof he 'doesn't care about your kids, grocery bill, job'

In his "Opening Monologue" on Friday, host Sean Hannity warned that President Biden's continued pleas to his party to pass trillions of dollars representing a socialist takeover of the American economy and social programs is more proof he cares only about himself and not about the future generations left paying for his monstrous expenditures, nor the current generation that will be hit hard by its repercussions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Black Enterprise

V.P. Kamala Harris’ Poll Numbers Rise As Democrats See Her As A Major Player In Midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers have seen an increase in recent weeks and now currently sit higher than President Joe Biden. Harris got off to a rocky start in the Biden Administration and was criticized for her response to inquiries on why she hadn’t traveled to the Southern border when she said she hadn’t been to Europe either. However, allies say that now Harris has “found her place in the White House.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Finger Lakes Times

Democrats contend with how to scale down Biden’s social safety net plan

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats eager to make progress on President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan are beginning to confront the harrowing challenge of squeezing their ambitious remodeling of the nation’s social safety net programs into the much smaller package needed to win over key centrists. For a second day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden continues string of family-related hires with nomination of Rep. Clyburn's daughter to fed commission

President Biden is continuing his string of family-related hires with the nomination of House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn’s, D-S.C., daughter to a federal commission. JBiden nominated Jennifer Clyburn Reed t to serve as the federal chairperson of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), a currently inactive commission established in 2008 that was "created to address economic distress" in the southeastern region of the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Biden vows to ‘get it done’ as talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Making his case on Congress’ home ground, President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal. Biden huddled with House Democrats in a […]
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy