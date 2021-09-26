CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United's Bruno Fernandes vows to come back stronger after penalty miss

By Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes vowed to come back stronger after missing his stoppage-time penalty in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa. Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header put Villa in the lead but the defender's handball gifted United a chance to steal a point minutes later with a penalty, only for Fernandes to blaze the ball high over the bar.

firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes miss the crucial penalty to lose 1-0 to Villa

At the end of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, here are our Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings. Starting with an unchanged line-up, Manchester United tried to get into the lead position in the early minutes. However, the lack of prolificness in front of the goal cost them the lead. However, Maguire’s misplaced pass almost cost Manchester United the goal in the first half but David de Gea saved the blushes. At the end of the half time, Manchester United came close to opening the scoring but were unable to as Emi Martinez was up to his task.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gets in Bruno Fernandes' head before Man United penalty miss

The legend of "Dibu" grows with each passing day. Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, the goalkeeper of both the Copa America-winning Argentina national team and Premier League club Aston Villa, talks trash with the best of them. Now, there are players who don't lack confidence but wait to trash talk after the fact. Maybe it comes after a goal, after a challenge or what have you, but Martinez talks the talk and then walks the walk. On Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on, he got way up in Bruno Fernandes's face before the Manchester United midfielder missed a decisive injury time penalty that could have salvaged a draw for the favorites. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Emiliano Martinez dared Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to take penalty that Bruno Fernandes missed earlier than dancing in delight

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez DARED Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to face him from the penalty spot earlier than Bruno Fernandes’ shock miss. The Argentine, signed from Arsenal in 2020, was the calmest man in Outdated Trafford and is in such good type he needed to tackle the 36-year-old famous person in a one-on-one battle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes skies the ball with injury time penalty

A massive miss from the midfielder. Bruno Fernandes missed an injury time penalty for Manchester United against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with the away team running out 1-0 winners. United were awarded the late penalty after Kortney Hause, who had scored moments beforehand, was judged to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'Embarrassing' for players to apologise for missing penalties says Neville after Man Utd star Fernandes' social media essay

The former Old Trafford favourite said footballers "need to sack their PR people for creating personalities that don’t exist" Gary Neville thinks players shouldn't apologise for missing penalties after Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' social media essay following his failed effort against Aston Villa. Fernandes stepped up to take his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Only 4 penalty misses in his career! - What is Bruno Fernandes' penalty conversion rate?

Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss against Aston Villa was only the fourth missed penalty in his career... Bruno Fernandes was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons over the weekend after the Portuguese midfielder failed to convert a penalty against Aston Villa in the dying moments of the match as Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel bemoans ‘slow and tired’ Chelsea after Champions League defeat to Juventus

Thomas Tuchel felt his Chelsea side looked ‘tired’ during their 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.The reigning European champions were undone by a Federico Chiesa strike which came just 11 seconds into the second half.And Tuchel, who has now suffered two defeats in four days following the loss to Manchester City at the weekend, was not pleased with the way his side applied themselves in Italy.Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: “Of course it is impossible at this kind of level to concede a goal like this in the first seconds of the second half.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
SPORTS
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER

