Register to vote at county libraries' National Voter Registration Day Sept. 28
CRESTVIEW — Sept. 28 the Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections office will join with thousands of other election officials across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday of every September. Since 2012, nearly 4.5 million voters have registered on the holiday.www.crestviewbulletin.com
