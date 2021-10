The first round of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy concludes on Friday night with the likes of Simon Whitlock, Kim Huybrechts and Steve Beaton all involved at Europa Point. Starting proceedings off is Stephen Bunting and he will take on Florian Hempel in the first game of the evening, while the European Tour will see the return of home hero Dyson Parody who could bring his antics onto the stage if his performance is there against Kenny Neyens.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO