Tonight isn’t just any ordinary Detroit Tigers game. The organization will be honoring future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera for his milestone home run last month, the 500th in his career. They’ll be taking on the Kansas City Royals afterwards, and have released the lineup that will be hitting the field. Casey Mize will take the mound, while Akil Baddoo will lead off.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO