Premier League

Emerson Palmieri Makes Honest Admission Comparing Champions League & Euro 2020 Triumphs

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea's on-loan defender Emerson Palmiery has opened up regarding his double European title winning season as he compares the Champions League victory with winning Euro 2020 with his country.

The Italian scored against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 before Chelsea went on to lift the trophy, and played the final of Euro 2020 for his country.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Emerson compared the two trophies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031ZMR_0c8SV6DC00
(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

"Two incredible experiences, but the victory at the Euros was more intense because you win for the whole country," he said.

“It’s an honour to be part of Italy. There has always been positive competition with Leonardo Spinazzola. I used to be play more than him, but then he became the regular starter and played really well at the Euros.

“I tried to help when he suffered that injury, but the strength of Italy is the group. Everybody gives his best and fights on every ball, regardless of who plays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q49L1_0c8SV6DC00
(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Emerson departed for France in the summer as he joined Lyon on loan and has recently scored his first goal for the club.

He will be looking to impress during his spell with the Ligue 1 side and return to Chelsea to fight for his place with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso once agiain.

