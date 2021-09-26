CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Is Still Getting Comfortable With Her Billionaire Status

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
 6 days ago

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Rihanna is still getting comfortable with her billionaire status. The “Umbrella” hitmaker gained the hefty title back in August due to the success of her Fenty Beauty empire. During a recent interview with the New York Times , the 33-year-old shared her excitement about the big feat.

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she explained. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

According to Forbes , a bulk of the singer’s net worth comes from the brand with 50 percent of her share reportedly accounting for $1.4 billion alone.

Rih now holds the “the wealthiest female musician in the world” title, making her the richest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey whose network stands at a whopping $2.6 billion , the outlet notes.

The Grammy-award-winning artist echoed a similar sentiment during her lastest Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show, citing that it was “weird ” to receive congratulatory “texts from people for money,” Complex reported.

“I never got congratulated for money before. That sh*t is crazy,” she added.

Rihanna has certainly come a long way since blazing into the music industry with the debut of her first No.1 single “SOS” in 2006. Her album, A Girl Like Me , became her first record to crack the Top 10, peaking at No. 5. From amassing more than 100 million in RIAA gold and platinum certifications, to now enticing fans’ pockets with a bevy of her amazing beauty and lingerie products, the Anti artist said that being put on a “pedestal” could be a little “scary” at times.

“I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and keep wanting to put you up there,” she told Extra TV . “I wanna feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not gonna be a fall at all if anything, right?”

“I don’t wanna be on this [pedestal]. I don’t wanna be this icon . I want to remember who I am,” she added.

Congrats to Rihanna!

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Drops False Advertising Lawsuit Against Her Father Ronald Fenty

MadameNoire

