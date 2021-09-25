CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup: Europe NEARLY down and out as US move to 11-5 ahead of Sunday singles

By Ben Smith
golfmagic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Poulter and Rory McIlroy are still without a point for Europe as they fell to an 11-5 deficit at the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman and the Postman were soundly beaten by the impeccable, undefeated Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Former World No. 1 Johnson claimed his fourth point...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia win inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin award

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia were named the recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin award after the United States battered Europe at the Ryder Cup. The award is in recognition of the two players who best embodied the spirit of the infamous 1969 concession at Royal Birkdale. That is where Jack Nicklaus...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
AFP

USA grabs 11-5 edge over Europe at Ryder Cup

The United States seized a commanding 11-5 lead over Europe at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, with the visitors needing a record comeback on Sunday to deny the Americans the trophy. The US squad, boasting nine of the world's 11 top-ranked players, need only 3.5 points in Sunday's 12 final singles matches at Whistling Straits to reclaim the Ryder Cup while Europe need nine points to keep it. "You know, it's not over," said US star Dustin Johnson, the only 4-0 player at this year's Ryder Cup. "We've still got to go out and everybody needs to play well. We've still got to get four points or 3 1/2." There was a sense Sunday could be a "Wake by the Lake" for Europe on the Lake Michigan shoreline as no team has rallied from more than a 10-6 last-day deficit to capture the Ryder Cup, that coming for Europe in the 2012 "Miracle at Medinah."
GOLF
newschain

Ryder Cup: Europe will have to surpass Miracle at Medinah going into singles

Europe will have to exceed their ‘Miracle at Medinah’ heroics to retain the Ryder Cup, despite the best efforts of the latest Spanish Armada at Whistling Straits. World number one Jon Rahm and compatriot Sergio Garcia evoked memories of the great partnership between the late Seve Ballesteros and 2012 captain Jose Maria Olazabal as they made it three wins out of three in Wisconsin.
SPORTS
golfmonthly.com

5 Questions For Padraig Harrington Ahead Of The Ryder Cup

On paper, attempting to win the Ryder Cup on away soil is somewhat of a fool’s errand. Since the contest became the best of America against the best of Europe in 1979, the visiting party has journeyed home with the fabled gold trophy just six times, with one of those being heralded a ‘miracle’.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#The Northern Irishman#Postman#3 1#Pgatour#Spaniards#Thesergiogarcia
WDBO

The Latest: Americans open 5-1 lead over Europe at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):. The United States expanded its lead to 5-1 at the Ryder Cup when the fourball teams of Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele along with Tony Finau and Harris English closed out victories within two minutes of each other Friday.
GOLF
BBC

Ryder Cup: United States open 11-5 lead over Europe at Whistling Straits

The United States look set to regain the Ryder Cup after another dominant display on day two at Whistling Straits saw them open a record six-point lead over Europe. The home side, who led 6-2 overnight, extended their advantage to 11-5 and need to win just 3½ out of the 12 points on offer in Sunday's singles to take the title. As defending champions, Europe need to reach 14 points to retain the cup.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup: Player ratings for the record-breaking Team USA

America were favourites to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, but it is fair to say that we did not expect a display of complete and utter dominance. Steve Stricker's side led 11 - 5 heading into the Sunday singles and after losing only three matches in the event's final session, they stormed to a resounding 19-9 win.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia "didn't get much sleep" on Sunday after heavy Ryder Cup defeat

Sergio Garcia admitted that he "didn't get much sleep" after Team Europe were well and truly beaten by America at the 2021 Ryder Cup. Although Garcia delivered three points alongside his Spanish teammate and World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Team Europe were swept away by Steve Stricker's side, losing 19-9.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Ian Poulter posts video of Team Europe "We are family" singalong

Team Europe were well and truly destroyed at the Ryder Cup, there is unfortunately no question of that. But their spirit and determination did not relent. They were beaten by a record-breaking score of 19-9 by America and the loss reduced players such as Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood to tears after the Sunday singles.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

World Long Drive Championship: Bryson DeChambeau THROUGH after nuking more bombs

Bryson DeChambeau has qualified for the next round of the Professional Long Driver's Association World Championship. DeChambeau cruised into qualifying for the round of 32 and will compete again tomorrow evening before they cut the field again. He will attempt to get into the final eight to cap off a...
GOLF
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
Fox News

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky celebrate as golfer makes Ryder Cup history

Dustin Johnson celebrated his Ryder Cup triumph with a big smooch from fiancée Paulina Gretzky on Sunday as the U.S. captured the title for the first time since 2016. Johnson and Gretzky were seen embracing after Johnson’s day was done. One of the top U.S. golfers finished his Sunday singles matchup against Europe’s Paul Casey one up. With the win, Johnson entered a very exclusive Ryder Cup club with his dominant performance.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy