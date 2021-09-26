Nintendo Switch eShop charts (25th September 2021)
The latest charts are now in from the Nintendo eShop giving a good indication of what games people are purchasing and playing on their Nintendo Switch system. The top game this week is the amusingly bizarre WarioWare: Get It Together! followed by Activision Blizzard’s Diablo II remaster. With regards to download only titles it’s the Diablo II remaster getting the most attention which is swiftly followed by popular indie title, Eastwood. Here’s the top ten eShop charts:mynintendonews.com
