Nintendo Switch eShop charts (25th September 2021)

Townscaper is a title full of potential that will sadly never get realized. It sums itself up better than I can, as “…an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game.” In that sense, it doesn’t fall short of its modest aims. However, it’s an experiment not seen through to completion. And one the developer admits he has no plans of updating. So you’ll grow tired of Townscaper much sooner than expected, waiting for updates that will seemingly never arrive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO