Blossom Tales 2 coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022
A new adventure arrives from the enjoyable Blossom Tales series in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince is classic adventure title in the vein of the Legend of Zelda series with your task being to kill the evil Minotaur King. A firm release date hasn’t been announced as of yet, but Castle Pixel have unveiled a debut trailer which you can watch down below. The game will be published by Playtonic Friends who have a whole slate of new titles under their belt.mynintendonews.com
Comments / 0