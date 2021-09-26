Bayonetta 3’s director tales about the new demonic kaiju ability
One of the biggest games shown during Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation was the full unveiling of Bayonetta 3 which is being developed by the talented team at Platinum Games. Talking in a recent interview with IGN, Bayonetta 3’s director Yusuke Miyata, talked a little about the newly unveiled Kaiju Ability. This intriguing new mode allows Bayonetta to take control of demonic creatures and fight a standoff in kaiju-like battles. Here’s what Mr. Miyata had to say about the new feature coming to Bayonetta 3 when it launches next year exclusively on Nintendo Switch.mynintendonews.com
