Bayonetta 3’s director tales about the new demonic kaiju ability

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest games shown during Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation was the full unveiling of Bayonetta 3 which is being developed by the talented team at Platinum Games. Talking in a recent interview with IGN, Bayonetta 3’s director Yusuke Miyata, talked a little about the newly unveiled Kaiju Ability. This intriguing new mode allows Bayonetta to take control of demonic creatures and fight a standoff in kaiju-like battles. Here’s what Mr. Miyata had to say about the new feature coming to Bayonetta 3 when it launches next year exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

