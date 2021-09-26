Bayonetta 3’s director tales about the new demonic kaiju ability

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is about a month away from launch at the time of writing, and the stylish action title still looks great in its latest gameplay trailer. This new footage focuses on adventure mode, with a bit of versus mode thrown in. And as expected of developer CyberConnect2, the visuals are rather stunning. Going by the cutscenes and action on display here, the Japanese studio has really managed to capture the look and feel of the massively popular anime and manga property.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO