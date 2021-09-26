CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami scheduled Central Connecticut. Pitt scheduled UNH.

By AncientHoo Joined:
 6 days ago

This isn’t basketball where you play a >30 game schedule ~20 league games including a tournament. These scheduled wins, stats pump games are a joke even when a third tier BCS conference team like Pitt does it. I don’t care if the economics are good enough for he likes of these small ones or Villanova (wow, they have a football team too) showing up to get slammed for a million bucks so they can pay for non revenue sports stuff. It makes NCAA football look like an even less funny joke than it already is, which is really saying something.

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
All 76ers

Former Eagles Player Sends Message to Sixers Holdout Ben Simmons

The Sixers kicked off training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021-2022 NBA season. As expected, the team's starting point guard was a no-show. Back in June, Ben Simmons and his representatives requested a trade. Philadelphia's front office was open to fielding offers, but they never quite found one...
VT So Far

As bad as the offense has been VT should be 4-0. Missed opportunities is the story vs West Va. who is as good as anybody in the ACC so far.
Minimum of 8

What's the minimum # of wins for you to feel good about this season? -- Pride_and_Joy 09/28/2021 1:18PM. I will be disappointed if we lose to both Pittsburgh and Boston College. ** -- soldcokesatLane 09/28/2021 3:46PM. 8 regular season, including a win over Hoova. Plus a bowl win. -- Atlee...
Houston Chronicle

Texas A&M's 2022 football schedule includes visit from Miami

COLLEGE STATION — A visit from the Miami Hurricanes highlights Texas A&M’s nonconference schedule next season, and the Aggies open SEC play against Arkansas in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022. The SEC released the 2022 schedules of its current 14 members Tuesday night, and the Aggies open with...
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
Tribune-Review

Defense comes alive as Pitt gets ready for ACC schedule

At one point while Pitt was crushing New Hampshire — and making a case for the permanent elimination of Power 5/FCS games — defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado put his arm around Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards. No one was close enough to hear the conversation, but it appeared Baldonado, as friendly...
Union Leader

UNH taking the ACC challenge in visit to Pitt

DURHAM — Dang, those Broncos. The University of New Hampshire football team’s task this week — going into Heinz Field to take on the University of Pittsburgh in the Homecoming game for the Panthers — was going to be challenging enough this week as it was. Then the Western Michigan...
sportswar.com

They have been repeatedly RUTSing Vandy for decades.

Will the day arrive when the SEC teams RUTS repeatedly on Vandy to shame -- Maroon Baboon 09/25/2021 2:43PM. They have been repeatedly RUTSing Vandy for decades. -- HokieJay 09/28/2021 3:27PM. Nope - Vandy likes the $. A few weeks ago I was listening to ESPN radio -- 133193Hokie 09/26/2021...
FanSided

Miami basketball begins ACC schedule with four straight home games

The ACC is one of the toughest conferences in college basketball. The Miami Hurricanes are not currently known for their basketball team. This year, with a relatively experienced roster, the Miami basketball team will attempt to compete amongst the best nationally. The ACC basketball schedule was released earlier this month.
sportswar.com

TheSabre.com Fan Friday: One-Handed Catch Love For Virginia Against Miami

First, it was Al Golden. Thursday, it was Manny Diaz. Both could have been left muttering something like “Who was that one-handed bandit?” after facing Virginia. After all, both watched their Miami football team suffer through incredible one-handed catches against the Hoos. Back in 2014, Golden’s team traveled to Charlottesville...
Pitt News

Pitt bounces back in dominating fashion on Homecoming, defeating UNH 77-7

The Panthers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) welcomed the New Hampshire Wildcats to Heinz Field (3-0, 2-0 CAA) for the teams’ second ever meeting — in the first meeting in 2010 the Panthers won 38-16. The Panthers extended their win streak against the Wildcats on Saturday, winning 77-7 and enjoyed a couple of record breaking performances on offense.
