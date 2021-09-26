Miami scheduled Central Connecticut. Pitt scheduled UNH.

This isn’t basketball where you play a >30 game schedule ~20 league games including a tournament. These scheduled wins, stats pump games are a joke even when a third tier BCS conference team like Pitt does it. I don’t care if the economics are good enough for he likes of these small ones or Villanova (wow, they have a football team too) showing up to get slammed for a million bucks so they can pay for non revenue sports stuff. It makes NCAA football look like an even less funny joke than it already is, which is really saying something.