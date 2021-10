Love to cast that line? This fall will bring even more opportunities to reel a few in on the Erie Canal. Governor Hochul announced today New York State Canal Corporation will execute more water releases this fall from the Erie Canal into various tributaries which will create more fishing opportunities for New York Anglers. The planned releases will improve spawning opportunities in the canal in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara, creating great fishing opportunities. Basically, the releases from the canal into various waterways will encourage fish to populate and navigate those waterways.

