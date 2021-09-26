Season-high crowd (23,506) spurs Revs to victory, guaranteeing home playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the first victory Monday of the season for the Titans as they came back in the second half to win in 33-30 in overtime against the Seahawks. The Titans became the first road team to win in the Seahawks' home opener in 13 seasons and the first team to ever go to Seattle and come back from 15 points down.

