Season-high crowd (23,506) spurs Revs to victory, guaranteeing home playoff game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Saturday night’s clash between the New England Revolution and Orlando City SC may have been a playoff preview in more ways than one. Matt Turner’s second-half penalty save preserved a 2-1 win for the Revs and guaranteed they’ll open the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at Gillette Stadium, where they’re 11-1-2 on the season. Saturday night’s crowd of 23,506 was a season high, and there was an electricity inside the building that provided a glimpse into what a postseason game might look like come November.www.revolutionsoccer.net
