CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Season-high crowd (23,506) spurs Revs to victory, guaranteeing home playoff game

By Jeff Lemieux
New England Revolution
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Saturday night’s clash between the New England Revolution and Orlando City SC may have been a playoff preview in more ways than one. Matt Turner’s second-half penalty save preserved a 2-1 win for the Revs and guaranteed they’ll open the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at Gillette Stadium, where they’re 11-1-2 on the season. Saturday night’s crowd of 23,506 was a season high, and there was an electricity inside the building that provided a glimpse into what a postseason game might look like come November.

www.revolutionsoccer.net

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Tigers claim victory in opening game of season

A battling display saw Telford Tigers record a 2-1 win over Swindon Wildcats in their opening game of the season. The Autumn Cup fixture was a hotly contested one, but with Jack Watkins back available Tigers made a good start and came close with their opening attack through Jason Silverthorn.
WTVF

Titans Team Report: First victory of regular season in Seahawks home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the first victory Monday of the season for the Titans as they came back in the second half to win in 33-30 in overtime against the Seahawks. The Titans became the first road team to win in the Seahawks' home opener in 13 seasons and the first team to ever go to Seattle and come back from 15 points down.
NFL
drexeldragons.com

Drexel Nets A Season High Four Goals In Victory Over Rider

PHILADELPHIA – A three-goal first quarter helped the Dragons to their second win over Rider University on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. Drexel's offense caught fire early, sinking three goals in the first five minutes to take a healthy lead over the Broncs. The Dragons improve to 2-6 while giving Rider only its second loss of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Home game crowds a boost to Lambeau Field's neighbors

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers' first regular season home game attracted a crowd resembling pre-pandemic times, and local business owners said things felt normal again. Tom Bacon moved his restaurant, T-Bacon’s BBQ, to the Lambeau Field area during the 2020 offseason. His hope was to be closer...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tajon Buchanan
New England Revolution

Recap | Revs match club record for shots (33) in come-from-behind draw with Crew

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (17-4-5; 56 pts.) battled the Columbus Crew (8-11-7; 31 pts.) to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The Crew’s Gyasi Zardes netted the opening goal of the night in the 58th minute. Four minutes later, Revolution forward Adam Buksa delivered the equalizer on an unassisted left-footed strike from the center of the box.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup Playoffs#New York Red Bulls#Home Games#Revs#Gillette Stadium
Seattle Times

Mariners head home for final week of season hoping to claim playoff spot

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Entering the final week of the regular season, the Seattle Mariners still have a chance at qualifying for the postseason, but in their minds the playoffs have already started. The Mariners return from a 10-game road trip to host a three-game series with Oakland, beginning Monday night,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Minors: Quinn Priester Leads High-A to Playoff Victory

Friday was a successful night for minor league affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Low-A Bradenton Marauders defeated the Tampa Tarpons 11-3 to complete a series sweep and secure a Low-A Southeastern League Championship. Also at the Single-A level, the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 4-2 victory over the Bowling...
MLB
New England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | September 25 vs. Orlando City SC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution are at home tonight to host Orlando City SC for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff tonight at Gillette Stadium, which airs locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. As the Revolution look to eclipse the 60-point threshold...
MLS
New England Revolution

Preview | Revs wrap up hectic stretch Wednesday in Montréal before international break

Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), WBIX 1260 Nossa Radio (Portuguese) Revolution Pregame Live (3 p.m. ET) 1st in Eastern Conference (19-4-5, 62 pts.) The Revs tightened their grip on the Supporters’ Shield and guaranteed themselves at least one home playoff game with Saturday night’s 2-1 win over Orlando City SC in front of a season-high crowd of 23,506 at Gillette Stadium. Adam Buksa scored his 12th goal of the season to tie Gustavo Bou for the team lead and Matt Turner stopped a late penalty kick from Nani – again – to secure three more points for the Revolution.
MLS
Gloucester Daily Times

Gloucester firefighters appear at Revs game

The Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors at a New England Revolution soccer match Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Members of the Honor Guard — Lts. Kevin Gargan, Daniel Kennedy, and Tom Sayess, and Firefighters Andrew Pierce, Andrew Lyons and Michael Mitchell — carried the colors into the stadium at 7 p.m., before the Revolution faced off against the Orlando City Soccer Club. Gargan was instrumental in obtaining the opportunity for Color Guard.
GLOUCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy