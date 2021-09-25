OneWeb constellation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOSCOW, September 25 - RIA Novosti. Another 36 British communications satellites OneWeb have been delivered to Russia for launch by the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome in October, Roscosmos reported . "A few minutes ago, a new batch of 36 OneWeb spacecraft was delivered to the Ignatievo airport...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

Japan’s Epsilon scrubs attempt to launch RAISE-2 and eight secondary satellites

Japan was to make its first orbital launch in ten months on Friday, using its small satellite launcher Epsilon to deliver nine satellites to orbit. Notably, this included the RAISE-2 technology demonstrator. Just seconds before the planned liftoff from the Uchinoura Space Center at 00:51 UTC, an abort was called due to a ground station malfunction.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Orbit Boy Air-Launch Space System

Orbit Boy is another new air launch company, co-founded by the team of three former Chairmen of the State Space Agency of Ukraine. They aim to airdrop a Yuzmash built solid-propellant microsatellite launcher out of the cargo bay of an Ilyushin Il-76. https://orbitboy.rocks/. They recently signed an agreement to perform...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 65 Thread

Dragon incoming! This timelapse shows @SpaceX Cargo Dragon CRS-23 arriving at the @Space_Station. Tomorrow we say goodbye already, thanks for what you brought to us all the way at the end of the world, and take care of what we entrust you with!. Senior Member. Posts: 13768. Liked: 1865. Likes...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX and NASA ready for CRS-23 Dragon return

Following a launch in late August and a month-long stay in orbit, SpaceX and NASA are preparing to return the CRS-23 (Commercial Resupply Services 23) mission from the International Space Station (ISS). Cargo Dragon undocked from the station on Thursday, September 30, at 13:12 UTC, with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean planned for Friday, October 1, at 03:00 UTC.
SpaceNews.com

Starfish Space raises $7 million for constellation-managing space tugs

TAMPA, Fla. — Starfish Space has raised $7 million to develop space tugs that aim to extend the lives of satellites, move them to different orbits and remove debris. Early-stage investors NFX and MaC Venture Capital led the funding round, with participation from PSL Ventures, Boost VC, Liquid2 Ventures and Hypothesis.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

European Commission conducts New Symphonie for broadband constellation

More than twenty European space companies have formed a consortium in response to a call for tenders from the European Commission. The call was entitled “New Space solutions for long-term availability of reliable, secure, cost-effective space based connectivity” and it is looking for “disruptive ideas to contribute to the definition of the system architecture of an innovative EU space-based global secure connectivity system”.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese Shiyan-10 satellite fails in orbit after successful launch

China launched the Shiyan-10 satellite on a Long March 3B/E rocket at 8:20 UTC on September 27, lifting off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. The name and purpose of the payload were not confirmed before the launch, however, an object was cataloged in orbit a few hours after the launch, confirming it reached orbit.
NASASpaceFlight.com

British Space Agency / UKSA Master Thread

UK National Space Strategy was published today. “This strategy sets out the government’s ambitions for the UK in space, bringing together civil and defence policy for the first time.”. The conclusion to the Prime Minister’s foreword:. “It’s a plan that will level up the UK by bringing opportunity to every...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Danish drones guide OneWeb’s antenna testing

OneWeb, the satellite company partially owned by the UK government, is using drones to carry out an antenna validation campaign at the Telespazio teleport in Scanzano, Italy. The low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company has turned to QuadSAT, a Danish startup that does the test and measurement of satellite antennas by the use of drones.
parabolicarc.com

Lunasonde and Exolaunch Announce Agreements for Launch of Lunasonde’s Gossamer Satellite Constellation aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9

This partnership aims at opening up a new frontier in resource exploration through the rapid access to space and cutting-edge radar technologies. TUCSON, Ariz. and Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2021 (Lunasonde & Exolaunch PR) –Lunasonde, a startup that focuses on subsurface imaging from space, and Exolaunch, a global leader in rideshare launch, deployment and integration services for small satellites, announce the launch agreements to fly a portion of the Gossamer satellite constellation to a sun-synchronous orbit aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter missions in 2022.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA’s Landsat 9 successfully launched aboard Atlas V from Vandenberg

United Launch Alliance has launched NASA’s most powerful Earth-imaging satellite, Landsat 9, on an Atlas V rocket. Liftoff occurred at 11:12 AM PDT (18:12 UTC) on Monday, September 27, from Space Launch Complex-3 East (SLC-3E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Atlas V placed the satellite into a near-polar,...
NASASpaceFlight.com

The Different Variants of Titan Boosters

"We are just on the wrong planet for SSTO. Mars, no problem" Elon Musk, 2018. I feared G.E was out of spysat business after Lockheed kicked them (and their OCV) out of GAMBIT-3. Well, they were still going strong in the RV business side of reconnaissance satellites... Where I was...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Ship 20 begins path to Static Fire test milestone

Despite the lack of hops over recent months, SpaceX Starbase continues to be a hive of activity with preparations ongoing for both the upcoming orbital test flight of Booster 4 and Ship 20 and the future acceleration of launch cadence with follow-on vehicles. Most of the recent focus has been...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

OneWeb completes acquisition of TrustComm

In corporate terms, TrustComm will become known as OneWeb Technologies Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of OneWeb, and will be led by its former CEO Bob Roe. It leads the way for OneWeb’s further involvement with government and military services. Announcing completion of the deal, it writes:. “Under the terms...
theredstonerocket.com

Crew rotation missions to Space Station planned

NASA and SpaceX are continuing plans to launch Crew-3 astronauts to the International Space Station as early as Oct. 31, and targeting the return home of Crew-2 astronauts in the early-to-mid November timeframe. Crew-3 will be the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on an American rocket and spacecraft from...
SpaceNews.com

Tomorrow.io orders demo satellites for rain-tracking constellation

TAMPA, Fla. — Meteorological intelligence startup Tomorrow.io says it picked California-based Astro Digital to build the first two of potentially dozens of small satellites equipped with storm-tracking radars to improve weather forecasts. The two initial demonstration satellites, both about the size of a mini-fridge, will be based on Astro Digital’s...
Science News

Satellite swarms may outshine the night sky’s natural constellations

Fleets of private satellites orbiting Earth will be visible to the naked eye in the next few years, sometimes all night long. Companies like SpaceX and Amazon have launched hundreds of satellites into low orbits since 2019, with plans to launch thousands more in the works — a trend that’s alarming astronomers. The goal of these satellite “mega-constellations” is to bring high-speed internet around the globe, but these bright objects threaten to disrupt astronomers’ ability to observe the cosmos (SN: 3/12/20). “For astronomers, this is kind of a pants-on-fire situation,” says radio astronomer Harvey Liszt of the National Radio Astronomical Observatory in Charlottesville, Va.
