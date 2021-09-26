CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

...if you ever want to rap or just get weird…buddies for life

By chumley Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article..if you ever want to rap or just get weird…buddies for life -- chumley 09/25/2021 9:05PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
floodmagazine.com

Calling All Captains Don’t Want to Waste Life Getting “Wasted”

While many pop-punk songs sound like distorted guitars drowned in self-loathing and desperation, some are powered by a kernel of hope. “Wasted,” the latest single from Canadian pop-punk/post-hardcore group Calling All Captains, finds them battling one of the most difficult adversaries: themselves. Their new song also announces their forthcoming debut album Slowly Getting Better, which is out October 29 via Equal Vision Records.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Weird#Buddies#Log In
Mashed

If You Ever Wanted To Be A Flamin' Hot Cheeto For Halloween, Now's Your Chance

What's going to be the hot Halloween costume in 2021? Anything with a mask should still be popular, thanks to COVID-19's Delta variant. Or, if you've seen the new horror movie "Malignant," then you know there's a killer costume idea right there. Then there's the usual parade of angry white men from the 1970s and '80s: Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees.
FOOD & DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

You want a good life? Keep it simple.

Human beings have over-complicated living and the point of life. Gratitude for the simple things in life can help improve wellbeing and mental health. “The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.” (Alan Watts)
LIFESTYLE
upr.org

Ask An Expert: Do Wasps Get A Bad Rap?

All wasps can sting, right? Well, not exactly. While we tend to group them all into the stinging insect category, paper wasps, yellowjackets and aerial yellowjackets (hornets) do most of the stinging. These wasps are in a single-insect family (Vespidae) with ovipositors or egg-laying organs modified into stingers. Of all...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theplaystationbrahs.com

Have You Ever Wanted To Learn About The Process Of Making Games?

We all enjoy games as we have our favorite series, genre, and even set up that we all use to get into the game. But have you ever thought about what the process of making games was like? From the design to the development, it can take time, patience, and dedication to making the idea become a reality. But what if you could learn about the process all from the comfort of your home? What if the concept could inspire you to make the next big game?
VIDEO GAMES
12tomatoes.com

You Can Get Paid To Watch The ‘Scariest Movies Ever Made’

If you happen to be a fan of horror films, then you might just get the dream job of a lifetime. FinanceBuzz is coming out with an opportunity in October where they are going to offer one individual the chance to watch 13 scary movies and rake in some big bucks at the same time.
MOVIES
Food52

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cheddar

Even if you know nothing about cheese, you’ve definitely heard of cheddar. As the most popular cheese in America, cheddar is a staple on cheese plates and sandwiches alike. Cheddar was first crafted in the 12th century, hailing from Cheddar Village in Somerset, England. As a cow’s milk cheese, a young cheddar can be smooth in texture, while an aged cheddar can be a bit crumbly. Unlike Manchego and Parmigiano-Reggiano, two cheeses protected by DOP guidelines, cheddar can be made anywhere in the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebrag.com

Get To Know: Pop/rap artist, WizTheMc

We’re excited to feature South African born, Germany raised and Toronto based pop/rap artist WizTheMc on our Get To Know series. Hot off of the release of his brand new music video for ‘Break’, Wiz explores working through the trials and tribulations of a relationship’s end. The video serves as...
MUSIC
Mitchellrepublic.com

Hagen: You get years of life wins when you invest in marriage

Marriage looks easy on Facebook. You see the smiles, the happy kids and the accomplishments. We all post pictures of our life wins. In the past two months, I’ve spent a couple Saturdays watching good friends get married. Their days were beautiful and the celebrations were memorable. Sure enough, photos flood social media a day or two after the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Into the Night makes you 'just want to turn it off'

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy pans Netflix’s sci-fi thriller drama Into the Night as its third season comes to Netflix. The show follows a group of survivors in a dystopian version of Earth reeling from a disaster caused by radiation from the sun. Jacob describes feeling that he ‘wants...
TV SERIES
Washington Post

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is just what you’d expect — and exactly what you want: Dumb fun

Released by Sony “in association” with Marvel — a deeply confusing business arrangement that has become a coy way of not answering “Is it or isn’t it part of the MCU?” — 2018’s “Venom” featured one of Spider-Man’s most well-known adversaries, without ever mentioning the webslinger. What’s more, the film didn’t take place anywhere near his Friendly Neighborhood (choosing San Francisco instead of Spidey’s native New York). Nor did it acknowledge protagonist Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) canonical role in the world of Spider-Man. Instead, Brock was a successful reporter who tanked both his career and that of his fiancee Anne (Michelle Williams) and eventually ended up sharing his body — and brain — with a symbiotic alien, known as a symbiote, called Venom: an 8-foot-tall black monster with an overly toothy grin, a disconcertingly long tongue and a taste for human brains (alive only; he’s picky). While in the comics, Venom is a bad guy, the film flipped the script and ended with Eddie and Venom becoming uneasy corporeal roommates, spending their time sniffing out stories and relieving bad guys of their heads.
MOVIES
Thrive Global

Manifesting the Life You Want Through Meditation

Manifesting your desires has become big business, with a parade of experts cashing in with promises of vast wealth, happiness, and general good fortune if you just follow a few easy steps. Sounds great, right? Where do I sign up? Like anything else, though, it’s just not that simple. Many of these techniques work well by keeping you focused on short-term goals, which makes sense because what we focus on expands, but they don’t always work for everyone and can take a lot of time and effort.
YOGA
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Christopher Smith: Hunting with your kids may make you a buddy for life

It was early September 2016, and my 14-year-old boy and I swatted mosquitoes on a muggy morning goose hunt, doing our best impersonation of a mound of grass while concealed in two low-profile blinds, surrounded by a few-dozen decoys. Since the birds decided to either sleep in or go elsewhere,...
KIDS
sportswar.com

Smiling today.... the Criminal Canes lose, and DSU looks crazy lucky in it

Smiling today.... the Criminal Canes lose, and DSU looks crazy lucky in it ** -- Mighty Fine Catch 10/01/2021 08:15AM. Absolultely. But anyone can beat anyone in this crappy division. ** -- VTStylez9 10/01/2021 08:57AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
SPORTS
lmgfl.com

Fat Gets a Bad Rap!

Host/Executive Producer of the award-winning HHS Makeover TV Series. It is such a shame that the word “fat” is used to describe the amazing macronutrient that it is! With its derogatory meaning and feeling, it is no wonder people try to stay so far away from it! However, they are making a mistake! Let us take a closer look into this AMAZING nutrient! What if I told you that good fats do not make you fat at all, AND as a matter of fact – QUITE THE OPPOSITE…they assist in weight loss and are completely ESSENTIAL to both hunger and craving control! Counterintuitive, yes? But so very true! You see, fats are made of a chain of individual lipids that take your body quite a while to liberate and digest. This process leaves you satiated (fuller) longer and keeps your mind off food! It is lasting energy!
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy