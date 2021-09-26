CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ…from a former Clemson QB

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Yeah, you know it's got to be real bad when you hear that from someone who actually knows, and knows the system. Agree with Tucker....this offense is shades of the boring Tommy Bowden days. One other thought, QBs in high school do not always translate well at the college level, just as college not always at the NFL level. Maybe we need a little more QB competition Mon- Fri. to see if DJ can elevate and look like a leader, rather than a newbie. He looks like he is not in charge, instead of leading the charge.

www.tigernet.com

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson football headed to N.C. State with doubts about QB, offense

CLEMSON -- Georgia Tech’s defense confused Clemson’s sophomore quarterback and dared him to throw deep into heavy coverage. Sixth-ranked Clemson pulled out a 14-8 victory Saturday against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium, thanks to a Tigers defense that didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the third straight game, and will take a questionable offense on the road for a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday (ESPN) at N.C. State.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson QB Woodrow Dantzler Dazzles Versus NC State | ACC Elite Performances

Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2011 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a thrilling 45-37 victory, stuffing the stat sheet in the process. Dantzler passed for 333 yards, rushed for a whopping 184 yards, and crossed the goal line six times. His 517 total yards rank 12th all-time in the history of the conference. It was truly a remarkable performance that Clemson fans, and college football fans alike will never forget. Relive his splendor right here!
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

DJ Uiagalelei addresses tough start for Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei and the Clemson Tigers are not where they expected to be to start off the season. The Tigers suffered their second loss of the season at home against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Uiagalelei hasn’t spoken at length about their upset loss and slow start to this season, but at Monday’s press conference he gave his thoughts on Clemson football’s current predicament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times and Democrat

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Dabo, Tigers expect challenge from Wolfpack

After managing just 17 points against its two FBS opponents this season, Clemson’s offense will look to get on track against N.C. State Saturday. “I assure you, we don’t stink,” head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “It’s just a matter of time before we put it all together, but we better put it together this week.”
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Better QB Kelly B or DJ U

Output was better on kelly B but i feel like DJ has more talent. Depends... Notre Dame and Boston College DJU or UGA/GA Tech. DJ has the ability to be really good - we saw that last year in his first two starts. Kelly Bryant had average to below average arm talent but was a fairly good runner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Post and Courier

Clemson's LaVonta Bentley learning from the best as backup linebacker

CLEMSON — LaVonta Bentley thinks about the play James Skalski made on fourth-and-goal versus Georgia Tech and he just smiles. There is an art in how Skalski played it. He saw Georgia Tech’s guard pulling across the formation, flashing as a lead blocker for a potential outside pitch from quarterback to running back. But then Skalski’s eyes took him to the tight end rolling just behind that guard.
CLEMSON, SC

