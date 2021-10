Dawson Knox joked recently that his cardio has never been better. There's truth to what the Buffalo Bills' tight end said, though. Knox has dominated the playing time at his position through the first two games. That includes Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, when he played 54 of 65 offensive snaps (83%). That was tops among all running backs, tight ends and wide receivers on the Bills' roster. No. 2 tight end Tommy Sweeney played eight snaps against Miami and has played 10 this season. Knox has played 102, showing that he is far and away the top option at the position.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO