You know nothing Jon Snow

COLUMN: You Know You Want To

I smoked my first cigarette behind Oakwood Mall, in the sliver of parking lot between JC Penney and Sears. It was 1998, and I was working at one of the mall’s shoe stores. Besides peddling Doc Martens, I was succumbing to the pressures of college life: too much junk food, too little sleep, and too many parties on the chilly autumn evenings. I also spent too much time milling around while friends puffed their Marlboro Lights outside the campus buildings. So when my coworkers at the shoe store suggested we “light up a heater” during a slow moment of our shift, I complied. The chemical rush was almost as exhilarating as the sense of doing something very adult. Huddling behind the cardboard compactor in the shadow of Sears felt like growing up.
Indy100

Bride ‘mad’ she has to return borrowed dress despite disinviting the person who owns it

A woman has taken to Reddit to vent about how, despite being disinvited from her brother’s wedding, the bride still expects to borrow her wedding dress. The 27-year-old said that when a wedding invitation came that didn’t include her wife, she asked her sister-in-law why. Apparently, the bride’s parents had been “giving her hell” for inviting her, as they don’t like the couple “for obvious reasons”.
imdb.com

The Hope of Finding an Answer: Payal Kapadia Discusses "A Night of Knowing Nothing"

Payal Kapadia’s debut feature A Night of Knowing Nothing opens with the discovery of a box of unset letters in a hostel at Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India. Written in the wake of a lover’s sudden departure by a Dalit woman identified only by the initial “L,” stories of solidarity and cinema transport the viewer to university life from 2015 and onwards. In Kapadia’s previous short films like The Last Mango Before the Monsoon (2015) and Afternoon Clouds (2017), women yearned for lost lovers within the secrecy of dreams, where for the duration of a night or a brief nap they could feel freedom from political and cultural strictures. But the epistolary structure and second-person narration of A Night of Knowing Nothing (which played in the Wavelengths program at the Toronto International Film Festival and will play at the New York Film Festival) allows for more direct confrontation: This time,
udiscovermusic.com

So You Think You Know T.Rex? Quiz

Are you a fan of Marc Bolan and T.Rex? How well do you know the 70s glam rockers? Test yourself with the uDiscover T.Rex music quiz – it’s hard but fun!
