You know nothing Jon Snow

I smoked my first cigarette behind Oakwood Mall, in the sliver of parking lot between JC Penney and Sears. It was 1998, and I was working at one of the mall’s shoe stores. Besides peddling Doc Martens, I was succumbing to the pressures of college life: too much junk food, too little sleep, and too many parties on the chilly autumn evenings. I also spent too much time milling around while friends puffed their Marlboro Lights outside the campus buildings. So when my coworkers at the shoe store suggested we “light up a heater” during a slow moment of our shift, I complied. The chemical rush was almost as exhilarating as the sense of doing something very adult. Huddling behind the cardboard compactor in the shadow of Sears felt like growing up.

