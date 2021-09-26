Consumer alert issued for New Yorkers on risks of using or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) recently warned New Yorkers about the risks of using or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. As more and more places are requiring proof of vaccination, scammers are taking advantage of this opportunity by selling fake verification tools including fake cards, certificates, test results, or even doctors’ notes. New Yorkers should be aware that buying fake vaccine cards, making their own, or filling the blanks with false information is illegal and could land them in jail. The vaccines have repeatedly been proven to be safe. Opting for a fake vaccination card instead of getting vaccinated is an unnecessary health – and legal – risk.