Top 6 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: September 27 to October 3, 2021
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, September 27 to Sunday, October 3, 2021. This week sees the Skeeters and ‘Stros close out their respective regular seasons, with post-season expectations on the horizon. Plus, the Dynamo play one of their final home games of the year, and canoes and kayaks glide down the Buffalo Bayou in this year’s Regatta.365thingsinhouston.com
