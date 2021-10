Halo Infinite's technical preview took place this past weekend, and dataminers wasted no time looking for anything new they could uncover. A trio of images were shared online by the Twitter account @HaloNoticiasMX, possibly revealing some of 343 Industries' plans for new multiplayer maps. As with any leaks, readers are advised to take these with a grain of salt prior to an official announcement from Xbox. The images look very credible, but a lot can change throughout development, and it's entirely possible that these maps were planned and scrapped. Fans will just have to wait patiently for some official word!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO