How To Know If Your Stress Is Normal — Or If It’s Becoming Something More

Your memory is something you use all the time to do basic, everyday activities like pour yourself a cup of coffee, catch up on work emails from the day prior, and reminisce with your friends about the fun times you had last weekend. A strong memory is also connected with your sense of self, which is why experiencing a lag as you age can feel so unsettling. Still, some memory loss is considered normal with age, notes Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., a neurologist. "Our word recall, or our recollection of events, faces, names, or tasks, can, at times, seem out of our grasp," she says. "As we age, our bodies and brains manifest the brunt of our lives and cellular machinery is not as optimal."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO