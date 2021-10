Nintendo Switch has several big-name exclusives that players are hoping to see highlighted soon. For instance, we have Bayonetta 3, which is a game we’ve been waiting on for years now to see released. Now, we know that there is a Nintendo Direct scheduled for tomorrow, September 23, 2021. That could mean there are plenty of big-name video game titles that they’ll finally showcase. Although, we don’t know just what video games will be highlighted during the upcoming stream.

