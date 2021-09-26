Celebrating our musical heritage

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI’m not prone in either column to celebrate any one artist and or creative endeavor, (more or less exclusively), the challenge there being, that when I get into that pattern, I may then feel the pressure to become an arts critic, and that is not, has never been the mission here.

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Bring out the family friendly laughs

The Pauls Valley First Church of God, 414 North Chickasaw, hosting Christian entertainer Trevor Thomas during a performance open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The church is also now holding two worship service times, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sundays. Pastor Jeremy Clayton says the two...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Queen of Hearts?

We are only in the second week of “The Masked Singer” but we’ve already seen the elimination of three of the seven stars in Group A: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox) and Pufferfish (Toni Braxton). The reality competition series continues on September 29 with the first performances by the six celebrities competing as Group B. They are disguised as Banana Split (a double act), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. Prior to each act performing for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) we will see a video package filled with clues. We’ve already...
TV SHOWS
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Illuminating, to say the least

“My stronger suit was stimulating people” – Harold Prince: 21-time Tony Award winning director/producer on Broadway. Over the next month, I will be featuring a series highlighting luminaries in the arts, whose journeys to success can be found in interviews at The Academy of Achievement website. In both oral and...
VISUAL ART
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

DDB salute comes for next employee

Casie Roady began her career with DDB through Express Professionals as a work from home receptionist on Columbus Day 2020. Casie officially became a DDB team member this past Feb. 8. Casie likes the family-oriented feeling she receives working for DDB. She stated, “everyone is a hype-man or bucket filler.”
BUSINESS
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Quilts are the show with Sulphur event

Quilts of all kinds will be up front and center for the upcoming annual Murray County OHCE Quilt Show in Sulphur. There is no admission charge as the show at the Murray County Expo in Sulphur is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
SULPHUR, OK
The Independent

Reels, Rosebud and R2-D2: The academy museum is set to roll

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has wanted to open a museum dedicated to films and filmmaking for nearly as long as its members have been making movies with sound and handing out Oscars It finally happens with Thursday's opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Here's a spoiler-free look at Los Angeles new seven-story, 300,000-square-foot movie palace. A LONG TIME AGO... The museum has been hanging in the Hollywood air so long that the word “finally” is found in nearly every story or comment on the opening. “Finally, at last, boy howdy hey,...
MUSEUMS
CBS Chicago

Music Director Riccardo Muti Reunites With Chicago Symphony Orchestra

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra held a captivating performance at Symphony Center Thursday night. It was the second show of the 2021-2022 season. Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Ludwig von Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 were on the program. Last week, the CSO was reunited with its famed music director Riccardo Muti for the first time since February 2020. The CSO announced last week that Muti had signed a new contract to remain as director through 2023. Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos also played with the orchestra Thursday night as a visiting performer.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

‘Spencer’ Is ‘Going to Be a Big Deal,’ Actor Timothy Spall Says at Zurich Film Festival

Recently seen as a domineering equerry, Major Alistair Gregory, in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” keeping a watchful eye on Kristen Stewart’s Diana as she arrives at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Timothy Spall has high hopes for the film following its rapturous Venice premiere, the actor tells Variety at Zurich Film Festival. “‘Spencer’ is going to be a big deal when it comes out. It has been so well received,” he says, calling his character “a bit of an antagonist.” “He believes in the sanctity of that system. Britain doesn’t have a constitution and if there is one thing that...
MOVIES
CBS New York

Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Week Of Performances After Additional Breakthrough COVID Cases Within Company

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway musical “Aladdin” is shutting down again. “Aladdin” only got two shows in since the musical reopened Tuesday. CBS2 has been told at least four members of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. The next performance will be Oct. 12, but many ticketholders only found out about the cancelation minutes before the show was supposed to go on. Andres Marrero was dressed to the nines for his 40th birthday Friday. “I got him a little gift that says, ‘You’re my diamond in the rough,’ so I was gonna bring him to ‘Aladdin tonight, but we can’t go,” Manhattan...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Takes Rebeca Huntt’s ‘Beba’ Bio Documentary

Neon has nabbed the worldwide rights to Beba, the debut film by New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt. The documentary about the director’s family bowed at the Toronto Film Festival and will receive a 2022 commercial release. Beba weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry and interview footage as Huntt explores her own identity via the emotional family memoir. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt investigates the historical, societal and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. She includes extensive interviews with her parents and sister. Beba was written and directed by Huntt, who also produced the doc with Sofia Geld. Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga share the executive producer credits. Neon’s Mason Speta negotiated the distribution deal with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film. UTA also represents Huntt. Neon is also set to release Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman.
MOVIES

