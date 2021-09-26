Rams vs Buccaneers: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matchup Preview (9/19/21) Every year, all eyes are on the Super Bowl winner as soon as Week 1 comes around. Fans are usually eager to see whether the league champion will be able to live up to the hype the year after lifting up the Lombardi Trophy. Well, the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off the 2021 season with a bang in an extremely entertaining matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In typical Tom Brady fashion, the Buccaneers engineered an incredible last-minute comeback to beat the Cowboys 31-29. If you were expecting a major Super Bowl hangover from this team, you might want to think again.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO