Rams vs Buccaneers: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds
In an early season match-up between two undefeated teams with championship hopes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The last time these two teams met, Los Angeles escaped Tampa with a 27-24 victory over the eventual Super Bowl LV champions. With both teams returning many key starters from their previous tilt, this should be an intriguing NFC Week 3 heavyweight showdown.www.turfshowtimes.com
Comments / 0