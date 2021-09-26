Titans' Jayon Brown downgraded to questionable for Week 3

After appearing to be good to go following a full practice on Friday, Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown has been downgraded to questionable by the team.

The change to the injury report happened on Saturday, leaving Brown’s status up in the air for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown missed the Week 2 contest with the same hamstring issue.

Brown has had injury issues the past two seasons, missing eight games in that span, including six in 2020. When on the field, Brown is an impact player, as he’s one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL.

Should Brown sit, the Titans will deploy David Long in his place. Long has impressed in just about every opportunity he’s gotten, and he did so once again in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans will look to nab their second win of the season over the winless Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, with kickoff set for noon CT.