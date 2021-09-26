Will Dalvin Cook play vs. Seattle? Minnesota Vikings RB presence vital for success

Cook (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Prior to the session, head coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook would get in some reps Wednesday, but it didn't translate to any individual or team work. Cook was visibly banged up in the second half of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona, and Zimmer noted afterward that the running back was dealing with a sprained ankle. The Injury is keeping Cook out of drills so far this week, but he has two more opportunities to get back on the field and prove his health ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. If Cook were to miss any time or be limited, Alexander Mattison is the next man on the depth chart, with Ameer Abdullah and A.J. Rose candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.

