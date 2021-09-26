CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Rams vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV channel and streaming options for Week 3

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The biggest game of Week 3 is upon us as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both teams attempting to maintain their unblemished records. It’s a difficult matchup for both squads, particularly for the Rams against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Coming in, Tampa Bay ranks first in scoring, followed not far behind the fifth-ranked Rams. This should be a close game from start to finish between two evenly matched teams, and it’s certainly a matchup you don’t want to miss.

For all the information you need to know in order to watch the game, check out our guide below.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 71 degrees, 9 mph winds

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Odds: Rams +1.5, O/U 55.5

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

