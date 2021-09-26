CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final score predictions for Washington vs. Bills

By Bryan Manning
 6 days ago
The Washington Football Team has an opportunity on Sunday to pick up a signature win against one of the NFL’s top teams in the Buffalo Bills.

Throughout the week, Washington was considered the biggest underdog in the NFL for Week 3. We aren’t sure if the play of Washington’s defense has oddsmakers so low on the WFT right now, or they are just that high on the Bills.

In any event, Washington did pick up its first win of the season last week to improve to 1-1. It’s not the 1-1 record that has many Washington fans down; it’s the defensive struggles.

Washington’s entire defense struggled in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers, while the secondary had significant issues against the Giants in Week 2.

Is this the week that Washington puts it all together and plays a complete game?

There is an opportunity here for Washington’s defense to get right. Look, Buffalo’s offense can be explosive with quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs leading the way. But things haven’t been easy in the first two weeks.

These are the types of games Washington’s defensive line should take over.

Another major question is can Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke maintain his play from Week 2 against a stout Buffalo defense — on the road?

This game will be much closer than many initially believed. Buffalo’s passing game will be better this week, but still not to the levels of 2020. And, Washington’s defense will have a better week, too.

Still, it’s not enough for Washington to pull off the upset, despite a valiant effort.

Pick: Bills 20, Washington 16

