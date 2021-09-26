CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USC QB Jaxson Dart's Injury Timeline Revealed

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 6 days ago

USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart could return to the field sooner than later, according to interim head coach Donte Williams.

Dart, suffered a torn meniscus last weekend against Washington State, and underwent surgery this week. Despite having the minor procedure, Williams expects the Utah native to be week-to-week with his recovery.

"[He is] week-to-week," Williams said. "So we actually didn't think it was nothing too bad, next thing you know he needed a small procedure, and he will be week-to-week."

Last weekend, Dart filled in for starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, after the junior QB became sidelined with a neck injury. The young gunslinger finished the day with 391 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

During USC's Trojans Live radio show, Williams listed Dart as "day-to-day" after getting "dinged up" in Pullman. However, Dart was not seen at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, and limited information on his status was provided by Williams as the week went on. "I know everyone wants to ask about our quarterback situation," Williams said. "There's no new updates right there. We'll all find out on Saturday at the game."

Dart was present at the Coliseum on Saturday night, but not dressed out in pads & full uniform. Instead he cheered on his teammates from the sidelines with a knee brace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nHHe_0c8SJUdd00

Dart hails from Corner Canyon High School in Draper (Utah), and was named the 2020 MaxPreps Utah High School Football Player of the Year and the Gatorade National Player of the Year prior to starting his career at USC.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
AllTrojans

Donte Williams and Jaxson Dart Lead USC to 45-14 Comeback Victory Over Washington State

It's not how you start but how you finish, those words couldn't be more true for the USC Trojans. Quarterback Kedon Slovis got injured on the first drive of the game, which forced freshman QB Jaxson Dart to step up in his absence. After trailing 14-0 late in the first half, Dart found Gary Bryant Jr. on 4th-and-9 for a 38-yard touchdown to get the Trojans within a score.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Jaxson Dart: USC QB celebrates win with tweet

After an impressive outing on Saturday that ended in a blowout win over Washington State, USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has a message for his team and Trojan fans. Dart took to Twitter on Saturday night to share the message. “1-0 on the week,” Dart wrote in his tweet. “Love this...
WASHINGTON STATE
Finger Lakes Times

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart recovering after undergoing meniscus surgery

LOS ANGELES — During a debut last Saturday so dynamic it nearly upended USC’s immediate plans under center, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart played through a torn meniscus in his knee, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Dart, who hadn’t appeared at practice since the injury, had minor surgery...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
AllTrojans

USC QB Jaxson Dart Questionable For Week 4?

The quarterback competition at USC might be on hold, as the Trojans were without freshman QB Jaxson Dart during Tuesday's practice. Dart did not practice on Tuesday after sustaining a knee injury in Pullman, Washington on Saturday. The Utah native was injured in the second quarter but still managed to finish the game. The young gunslinger helped lead USC to a 45-14 victory over the Cougars, and stepped in for starter Kedon Slovis who went down with a neck injury in the first quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#Usc Qb Jaxson Dart#Trojans Live#Corner Canyon High School#Social Media
Daily Breeze

USC to keep open QB competition this week after Jaxson Dart’s emergence

Donte Williams wants to instill a sense of competition, accountability and urgency within the USC football program as the new interim head coach. Providence presented him Saturday with the perfect opportunity to make a real statement about those intentions. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game against Washington State in...
USA Today

10 key questions surrounding Jaxson Dart-Kedon Slovis QB room at USC

First things first: Some fans said there’s no controversy at USC regarding the starting quarterback position. Come on, folks! This is a controversy. It’s always a controversy when a “Wally Pipp” situation comes up. (If you don’t get that reference, look up Wally Pipp on Google or in a baseball...
NFL
247Sports

Peristyle Podcast: Jaxson Dart sidelined, USC prepares for Oregon State

Ryan Abraham and Keely Eure are back in the studio for another edition of the Peristyle Podcast! In this week's episode, the podcasting duo share the latest injury update on true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart. USCFootball.com reported earlier on Thursday that the Trojan underwent surgery earlier in the week due to a meniscus injury.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Donte Williams addresses Jaxson Dart absence from USC practice

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart was absent from USC’s practice on Tuesday “dealing with a couple things,” according to interim head coach Donte Williams. “Right now, he wasn’t here today. Today was pretty much Kedon (Slovis) and Miller (Moss) and I’m happy to talk about those two,” Williams told media after practice on Tuesday. “He just wasn’t here today right now so he’s dealing with a couple things.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Donte Williams updates status of quarterback Jaxson Dart

USC interim head coach Donte Williams stated that on Trojans Live that quarterback Jaxson Dart is “day-to-day” and is going to be held out for cautionary reasons. Dart entered the game for the Trojans after starting quarterback Kedon Slovis exited on the opening possession of USC’s win over Washington State on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
580
Followers
586
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy