At this age, your child is still growing. However, this is an excellent time to begin the phase of athletic development more thoroughly. When your child was younger, it was good for them to learn how to have fun. In addition, like untamed horses, your child was running around developing their cardiovascular system. The emphasis was on functional training exercises, stability, unilateral work, and good technique and skills. It was a perfect time to introduce good training habits for the next stage of development. Of course, you want to continue to work with those mentioned above, especially having fun. However, now you can modify and integrate some other aspects of training.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO