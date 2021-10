Chelsea travels to Turin on Wednesday for one of the most highly anticipated group stage matches of the entire round in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues will face a big test early on as they square off against Juventus on the road. Thomas Tuchel’s men suffered their first defeat of the season to Manchester City at the weekend, so this massive fixture represents the opportunity to bounce bag in a big way. The Group H giants will tussle for control of the group after both earning three points in their first week games. Both the home and visiting sides will be without a number of key players, but the quality elsewhere on the pitch makes up for the absences.

