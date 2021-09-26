Final score predictions for Ravens vs. Lions

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season. It’s important for Baltimore to continue the momentum they’ve acquired after an exhilarating 36-35 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. However, if they’re still thinking about their thrilling victory one week ago, it could cause them to enter what many call a “trap game” against a Detroit team that could do some damage if not taken seriously.

Despite having plenty of talent, the Ravens will be missing many key contributors. Some will be out due to injuries, while others won’t be available due to their placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Below we look at final score predictions ahead of Baltimore’s Week 3 game against the Lions.

Kevin Oestreicher

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Ravens should be able to secure a win against a Lions team that has struggled on defense and has seen their offense be somewhat of a “hot and cold” unit. However they will have to stay disciplined, as Detroit does have talent on both sides of the ball.

It could be a big day for Lamar Jackson through the air, as the Lions have struggled to defense the pass and have also lost a few of their key contributors in the secondary to injury. If Jackson and the Baltimore offense get out to an early lead, the game could become out of hand very quickly for the Lions, especially if the Ravens can control the time of possession battle to their liking.

Ravens 30, Lions 17

Robert Sobus

Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are headed to face the Detroit Lions after a sensational Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. I don’t see Baltimore’s momentum slowing down any time soon.

The Lions’ defense have given up a combined 76 points in their first two games of the 2021 season. I see the Ravens’ rushing attack being too much for Detroit to handle.

Ravens 37, Lions, 17