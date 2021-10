The legend of "Dibu" grows with each passing day. Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, the goalkeeper of both the Copa America-winning Argentina national team and Premier League club Aston Villa, talks trash with the best of them. Now, there are players who don't lack confidence but wait to trash talk after the fact. Maybe it comes after a goal, after a challenge or what have you, but Martinez talks the talk and then walks the walk. On Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on, he got way up in Bruno Fernandes's face before the Manchester United midfielder missed a decisive injury time penalty that could have salvaged a draw for the favorites. Take a look:

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO