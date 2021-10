Heavy rain and thunderstorms made for a soggy end to the work week on Friday, but do we need to worry about more this weekend?. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers will continue tonight, but slowly begin tapering off by sunrise. A few isolated showers are still possible after sunrise though. Patchy fog will also be possible again due to the light south wind tonight, elevated dew points from all of the airborne moisture, and fresh rainfall. Lows will settle to around 60 degrees, give or take a degree or two depending on if you are located north or south.

