Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Nasher Mixtape" closing day

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Nasher Mixtape," a series of exhibitions of the Nasher permanent collection installed throughout the museum. While the COVID-19 pandemic has the Nasher Sculpture Center’s previously scheduled exhibitions on pause, the museum will take the opportunity to focus renewed attention on the permanent collection.

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s, Kwame Brathwaite used photography to popularize the political slogan “Black Is Beautiful.” This exhibition - the first ever dedicated to Brathwaite’s remarkable career - tells the story of a key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Tiemann Art Gallery presents Gaylon F. Stagner Show Closing Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tiemann Art Gallery will present the closing of Gaylon F. Stagner's art show. Stagner has worked diligently to perfect his innate abilities through self-practice and professional teaching in several mediums, including oils, acrylics, pastels, and pencil, to constantly renew, and re-invent his talent through his many years of experience. His favorite medium has been using different types of pencils.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

The Menil Collection presents "Dream Monuments: Drawing in the 1960s and 1970s" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Menil Collection presents "Dream Monuments: Drawing in the 1960s and 1970s," which features drawings that challenge the conventional idea of the monument as a permanent, grand, or commemorative form.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Lawndale Art and Performance Center presents Emily Peacock: "die laughing" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "die laughing" presents new work by Houston-based artist Emily Peacock. Through photography, video, sculpture, performance, and installation, this exhibition explores humor and levity as coping mechanisms for tragedy. For nearly a decade, Peacock has used comedy to confront essential yet challenging aspects of the human condition.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents Suzanne Bocanegra: "Valley" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Suzanne Bocanegra’s immersive video installation Valley (2018) presents eight women artists reenacting Judy Garland’s wardrobe test for the 1967 cult film Valley of the Dolls. Garland’s casting as a lead in the story of three women undone by drugs and show business was brief; suffering from addiction herself and reputedly unpredictable, Garland was fired just days into filming. She took the costumes with her and wore them in concerts until her death from a barbiturate overdose in 1969. The wardrobe test is the only footage of Garland from the film that survives. In it, she seems fragile as she poses awkwardly in a series of outfits. Despite having grown up a star, she appears self-conscious and unsure of herself in front of the camera.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Impressionism to Modernism: Monet to Matisse from the Bemberg Foundation” closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Impressionism to Modernism: Monet to Matisse" celebrates the art collection assembled by Georges Bemberg and now housed in southern France at the Renaissance Hôtel d’Assézat in Toulouse. Bemberg was a writer and pianist who was born in Argentina and grew up in Paris, and his collection is rarely exhibited elsewhere.
HOUSTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Artist Nairy Baghramian Wins the 2022 Nasher Prize

The Nasher Sculpture Center has announced that Iranian-born German artist Nairy Baghramian is the recipient of the 2022 Nasher Prize. Baghramian won the museum’s international award for sculpture, an honor that recognizes “a living artist who elevates the understanding of sculpture and its possibilities.” She will be honored with a ceremony at the Nasher next April.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Visual Arts Center presents Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas: "The Blessings of the Mystery" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Expanding on ideas manifested in the multidisciplinary practice of Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas, "The Blessings of the Mystery" examines themes of environmental activism, encounters between history and memory, Indigenous rights, and the formation and dissemination of knowledge. The exhibition articulates the complicated and layered histories, connections, and tensions present in West Texas through film, sculpture, installation, collage, and drawing.
VISUAL ART
hometownsource.com

Sculpture unveiled at Lakeville Area Arts Center

The Friends of Lakeville Area Art Center and the LAAC Advisory Board held a ribbon cutting and dedication of the sculpture, “FOSSIL,” by James Lundberg and Rebekah Glassman on Saturday during the Lakeville Art Festival. It is the first commissioned sculpture in the LAAC Art Walk. The installation was the result of five years of planning and effort by a large number of staff, community and board members. The sculpture was dedicated in memory of Elvera Mollie Kohlnhofer, a longtime Lakeville resident and an emerging artist at the 2020 Lakeville Art Festival at age 87. The art is a free-standing sculpture weighing 1,200 pounds and made of 30 individual aluminum pieces on a concrete base. Using the implied impression of fossilized nautilus shells, this work is multi-dimensional and when viewed from different angles or at different times of day, can have a dramatically different appearance. At a certain aspect, it can appear to nearly vanish and at others can glow brightly as light reflects from its metallic surface through its transparent purple coating.
LAKEVILLE, MN
culturemap.com

Visual Arts Center presents Madison Cooper: "(Untitled) Fanon" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. What do people use to define who they are? In "(Untitled) Fanon," artist Madison Cooper delves into issues surrounding the definition of culture and the intricacies of race. Through printed photographs and projected images, she navigates the web of identifying factors and experiences she uses to solidify her own Blackness.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden presents Lloyd Brown: "The Sky Should Know Me by Now" artist talk

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Since 2005, Lloyd Brown has driven U.S. Highway 50, which crosses America from Maryland to California, to capture the essence of the country. Brown firmly believes the world is composed perfectly as it is, with no need to shift anything for the sake of composition, even the debris of habitation. Multiple panels with overlapping views give context to create a truer sense of place.
VISUAL ART
monroecopost.com

OFC Creations Theatre Center presents ‘Rent: The Musical’

Jonathan Larson's "Rent" will be staged Oct. 8-17 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester. Directed by Judith Ranaletta, OFC's “Rent” features a cast of professional adult actors. This show is appropriate for ages 13 and older. 2021 marks 40 years since the first five cases of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Freeport Journal Standard

New public sculpture aims to represent the past, present and future of Freeport Arts Plaza

FREEPORT — Atlanta-based artist Corrina Sephora will install her site-specific sculpture, "Bridge Beyond Time: Past, Present and Future" on Wednesday in the Freeport Arts Plaza. The installation represents the “meaningful journey of inclusion” that the museum, plaza and community have traveled over time, Sephora said in a news release from...
FREEPORT, IL
southernminn.com

Arts Center of Saint Peter presents 'Color and Form'

More than 30 vibrant abstract images comprise St. Peter artist Pamela Bidelman’s first exhibition of digital work, “Color and Form: Recent Digital Paintings,” on display Oct. 1-30 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. Bidelman, a self-taught artist who began pursuing “serious artistic expression” in the 1990s while employed as...
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Face-to-Face" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Face-to-Face," featuring the work of Robert Mars, Gil Bruvel, and Gavin Rain. Combining new-age techniques with timeless...
VISUAL ART
The Independent Newspapers

Center for the Arts presents “Tales and Stories” by Karla Wong

The exhibition “Tales and Stories” by Karla Wong opens at the Addison Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. Face masks are required to attend this reception. The ACA will feature the...
CHICAGO, IL
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Botanic Garden presents ¡Celebramos!: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas will present ¡Celebramos!: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage. The festival features artistic performances and exhibitions, dining and shopping opportunities, movie showings, and Day of the Dead commemorations. Guests will enjoy a presentation of Mexican culture through art, native plants, and garden design throughout the entire campus.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Artisan Center Theater presents The Curious Savage

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Time period 1950s, Mrs. Savage has been left $10 million by her husband, and wants to establish a fund to help others realize their hopes and dreams. Her grown-up stepchildren, however, can’t wait to get the money for themselves. Knowing that the widow’s wealth is now in negotiable securities, they commit her to a sanitarium.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Giddens Gallery of Fine Art presents Sara Joseph: "Expressions of Hope" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Giddens Gallery of Fine Art will present Sara Joseph: "Expressions of Hope." Joseph employs multiple media, from oils and acrylics to watercolor, collage and mixed media to tell a single story. She was once content to merely reflect the material world around her, but now is passionate about expressing her response to that tangible world through the lens of her faith in Jesus Christ.
VISUAL ART

