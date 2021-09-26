Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Nasher Mixtape" closing day
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Nasher Sculpture Center presents "Nasher Mixtape," a series of exhibitions of the Nasher permanent collection installed throughout the museum. While the COVID-19 pandemic has the Nasher Sculpture Center’s previously scheduled exhibitions on pause, the museum will take the opportunity to focus renewed attention on the permanent collection.dallas.culturemap.com
