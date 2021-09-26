CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Penalty villain Bruno Fernandes says he will continue to take man United’s spot kicks without ‘fear or dread’

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago

Bruno Fernandes said he will take future penalties “without any fear or dread” after his missed spot-kick saw Manchester United lose at home to Aston Villa.

The Portuguese playmaker was given the chance to level proceedings at Old Trafford on Saturday just moments after Kortney Hause had put Villa into an 88th-minute lead.

But Fernandes, who had scored 21 of his previous 22 penalties for United, sent the ball high over the bar and Villa held on for a 1-0 victory.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Fernandes and declined to say whether Cristiano Ronaldo would take the next spot-kick, but the presence of the 27-year-old’s international team-mate inevitably adds extra significance to each missed set-piece.

Writing on Instagram, Fernandes said: “Nobody is more frustrated and disappointed than me for missing the penalty and the consequent defeat.

“I’ve always assumed my responsibilities and I’ve always embraced them under pressure in moments like this. Today, I failed. But I took a step forward and faced the challenge with the same ambition and responsibility as when, on the many other occasions, the ball ended up in the net.

“Criticism and contrasting opinions are a big part of football. I’ve learned to live with it, even using them to drive me on, and I consider it all a very important part of my commitment to never stop trying to improve and to become the best player I can possibly be, for me and the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vxag_0c8SG5iu00
Bruno Fernandes (centre) reacts after missing a late penalty against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“Today I once again took the responsibility given to me almost since I joined United and I will take it again without any fear or dread whenever called upon.”

Chants of ‘Bruno’ rung out around Old Trafford at the end of the match, and Fernandes added: “Thank you for all your support after the final whistle! Hearing you chanting my name in the stadium was very emotional…

“I will come back stronger for me, because these are the standards I hold myself to, but most of all for my team-mates and our fans who have always supported us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4Arz_0c8SG5iu00
Kortney Hause (second right) celebrates his goal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Despite Fernandes’ miss, Villa will feel they deserved the victory having had several excellent chances prior to Hause’s goal and restricted United’s all-star attack to few clear-cut opportunities.

Villa have now claimed back-to-back Premier League wins after defeating Everton last weekend, and midfielder John McGinn said on avfc.co.uk: “It was brilliant. Not many teams will come here and get three points.

“It was huge for us to set a marker down for this season. It’s been an indifferent start to the season with a lot of new players trying to adapt.

“We’re missing a couple of big players as well, so it’s a huge, huge result. I’m sure everyone in claret and blue will be delighted.”

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Bruno Fernandes penalty miss: Solskjaer complains about Villa players putting off Man Utd star before he ballooned spot-kick over

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with the way Aston Villa players crowded Bruno Fernandes before the midfielder missed a late penalty. Villa took home the three points from the Premier League clash at Old Trafford through an 88th-minute header from Kourtney Hause. United had the chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Fernandes the hero and villain for Manchester United against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes has rightly taken criticism for his shocking penalty miss that cost Manchester United a point against Aston Villa. The 27-year-old Portuguese, who before had scored 21 from his 22 penalties taken for United, blazed his injury-time spot-kick into row Z of the Stretford End. The point lost would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Kortney Hause
Person
John Mcginn
punditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes shares statement after shocking penalty miss

He is clearly still disappointed. Bruno Fernandes has shared a lengthy statement after his shocking penalty miss against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Manchester United midfielder missed a penalty that would have levelled the game with only minutes left, meaning his side lost the match 1-0. It was an uncharacteristically...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gets in Bruno Fernandes' head before Man United penalty miss

The legend of "Dibu" grows with each passing day. Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez, the goalkeeper of both the Copa America-winning Argentina national team and Premier League club Aston Villa, talks trash with the best of them. Now, there are players who don't lack confidence but wait to trash talk after the fact. Maybe it comes after a goal, after a challenge or what have you, but Martinez talks the talk and then walks the walk. On Saturday, as Cristiano Ronaldo looked on, he got way up in Bruno Fernandes's face before the Manchester United midfielder missed a decisive injury time penalty that could have salvaged a draw for the favorites. Take a look:
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings as Bruno Fernandes miss the crucial penalty to lose 1-0 to Villa

At the end of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, here are our Manchester United vs Aston Villa Player Ratings. Starting with an unchanged line-up, Manchester United tried to get into the lead position in the early minutes. However, the lack of prolificness in front of the goal cost them the lead. However, Maguire’s misplaced pass almost cost Manchester United the goal in the first half but David de Gea saved the blushes. At the end of the half time, Manchester United came close to opening the scoring but were unable to as Emi Martinez was up to his task.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man United#Portuguese#Gunnar
Reuters

Fernandes misses last-gasp penalty as Villa stun Man United

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bruno Fernandes blazed a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar as Aston Villa earned a shock 1-0 victory at a below-par Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Kortney Hause's 88th-minute header put Villa on course for their first league win over United since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
internetshots.com

Emiliano Martinez dared Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to take penalty that Bruno Fernandes missed earlier than dancing in delight

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez DARED Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo to face him from the penalty spot earlier than Bruno Fernandes’ shock miss. The Argentine, signed from Arsenal in 2020, was the calmest man in Outdated Trafford and is in such good type he needed to tackle the 36-year-old famous person in a one-on-one battle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'Embarrassing' for players to apologise for missing penalties says Neville after Man Utd star Fernandes' social media essay

The former Old Trafford favourite said footballers "need to sack their PR people for creating personalities that don’t exist" Gary Neville thinks players shouldn't apologise for missing penalties after Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' social media essay following his failed effort against Aston Villa. Fernandes stepped up to take his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Only 4 penalty misses in his career! - What is Bruno Fernandes' penalty conversion rate?

Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss against Aston Villa was only the fourth missed penalty in his career... Bruno Fernandes was in the limelight for all the wrong reasons over the weekend after the Portuguese midfielder failed to convert a penalty against Aston Villa in the dying moments of the match as Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the ongoing Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Bruno Fernandes confirms who was on penalty duty against Villarreal

Bruno Fernandes remains on penalty duty. Bruno Fernandes has confirmed that he would have taken a penalty for Manchester United against Villarreal, had his team been awarded one. Fernandes missed a penalty in stoppage time at the end of Man United’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy