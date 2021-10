The Seymour Rogers eighth grade Lady Apaches came close to a win against Comanche before falling in three sets and then dropped a two-set match to Dodge City Tuesday. “We had two very close games,” Lady Apache coach Lacen said. “The eighth grade A team girls were on fire and battled hard last night. There were very few missed serves. Several hits and tips were made by Shamari Lewis, Nayeli Morales, and Meriah Olivas. Our defense was also on fire, digging balls and on block coverage. Mentionable plays and saves were made by Yaretxi Ovalle, Kylee Amparan, Janissa MinJarez, and KateLynn Bustillos. At the end of the day, I was very proud of the hard work, positive attitudes, and constant dedication to self-improvement that the girls gave. Both games were very close, and with just a few changes the results of the games would have been different for SRMS. “

