Dallas Museum of Art presents "Point, Line, Plane: The William Jordan and Robert Brownlee Bequest" opening day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Point, Line, Plane: The William Jordan and Robert Brownlee Bequest" honors a remarkable gift from the estate of distinguished art historian William B. Jordan and his husband, Robert Dean Brownlee. Jordan was a DMA trustee, founding director of the Meadows Museum, and former deputy director and chief curator at the Kimbell Art Museum. The couple built a collection over decades that included works by Edgar Degas, Rosa Bonheur, Berthe Morisot, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, and Ellsworth Kelly, among others.

