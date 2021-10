The Rays take the field against the Blue Jays this afternoon with an unexpected incentive. Win, and they’re in the playoffs. The complexities of a multi-team race with some of the teams having head-to-head games remaining has created much confusion this past week in determining magic numbers and clinch dates. There was a revision in the last hour explaining that the Rays need only to win to ensure at least a wild-card berth.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO