Dallas Museum of Art presents Naudline Pierre: "What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Museum of Art will present "What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared," the first solo museum exhibition of works by Naudline Pierre, whose vividly hued paintings portray opaque, otherworldly narratives through depictions of supernatural beings entangled in complex scenes of struggle and intimacy. Rearticulating historical tenets of religious painting, Pierre expresses the spiritual experience of transcendence through the means of an alter-ego figure who recurs throughout her works.