Dallas Museum of Art presents Naudline Pierre: "What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared" opening day

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Museum of Art will present "What Could Be Has Not Yet Appeared," the first solo museum exhibition of works by Naudline Pierre, whose vividly hued paintings portray opaque, otherworldly narratives through depictions of supernatural beings entangled in complex scenes of struggle and intimacy. Rearticulating historical tenets of religious painting, Pierre expresses the spiritual experience of transcendence through the means of an alter-ego figure who recurs throughout her works.

dallas.culturemap.com

kjzz.org

Will Immersive Art Be The Future For Arizona Museums?

Immersive art is transforming the way we experience exhibits. Will it impact Arizona museums?. The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is now showing in Old Town Scottsdale and it’s appealing to a younger generation. Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Arts Director Jennifer McCabe says it plans to incorporate immersive installations in the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
culturemap.com

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Annie Lyle Harmon: "On Her Own Path" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Annie Lyle Harmon's "On Her Own Path" exhibition brings together 17 paintings from one Austin collection and situates Harmon within the rapidly changing social, cultural, and environmental context of California in the post-Gold Rush era.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Lawndale Art and Performance Center presents Emily Peacock: "die laughing" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "die laughing" presents new work by Houston-based artist Emily Peacock. Through photography, video, sculpture, performance, and installation, this exhibition explores humor and levity as coping mechanisms for tragedy. For nearly a decade, Peacock has used comedy to confront essential yet challenging aspects of the human condition.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s, Kwame Brathwaite used photography to popularize the political slogan “Black Is Beautiful.” This exhibition - the first ever dedicated to Brathwaite’s remarkable career - tells the story of a key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Meadows Museum presents "Canvas & Silk: Historic Fashion from Madrid’s Museo del Traje" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. SMU's Meadows Museum will present "Canvas & Silk: Historic Fashion from Madrid’s Museo del Traje," a major exhibition of Spanish dress and fashion that will pair paintings from the Meadows’s collection with historic dress and accessories from the Museo del Traje, Centro de Investigación del Patrimonio Etnológico in Madrid.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Impressionism to Modernism: Monet to Matisse from the Bemberg Foundation” closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Impressionism to Modernism: Monet to Matisse" celebrates the art collection assembled by Georges Bemberg and now housed in southern France at the Renaissance Hôtel d’Assézat in Toulouse. Bemberg was a writer and pianist who was born in Argentina and grew up in Paris, and his collection is rarely exhibited elsewhere.
HOUSTON, TX
baltimorefishbowl.com

Betty Cooke retrospective opens at the Walters Art Museum on Sunday

At 97, artist and entrepreneur Betty Cooke is finally getting her moment in the limelight. After a yearlong delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walters Art Museum is opening on Sunday “Betty Cooke: The Circle and the Line,” the first major retrospective of the work of the Baltimore-based jewelry designer and entrepreneur.
BALTIMORE, MD
Odessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum Community Art Day

The Ellen Noël Art Museum hosted a community art day with the theme Curiouser and Curiouser to tie in with their “FINDING ALICE An Illustrated Look at Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” exhibit Saturday afternoon in Odessa. Activities included screen printing provided by Pots and Prints, a harp performance by the ECISD Harp Program, origami and watercolor lessons, garden chess and a children’s book reading by Randy Ham.
ODESSA, TX
culturemap.com

African American Museum presents Ruth Mae McCrane: "Scenes from the Lost Books of the Bible and Other Religious Subjects" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ruth Mae McCrane (1929-2002) was born and raised in Texas, and, for 33 years, the lifelong educator taught art, history and language in Houston public schools and painted in her spare time.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio Museum of Art presents Celebration Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. San Antonio Museum of Art, Ballet San Antonio, The Public Theater of San Antonio, San Antonio Chamber Choir, and Youth Orchestras of San Antonio will join forces to present Celebration, a one-night collaborative arts showcase and fundraising spectacular. Due to the rising number of COVID cases, the art organizations made the decision to move the event to a digital format; it will be broadcast on News 4 WOAI at 10 am and on Fox 29 KABB at 7:30 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
culturemap.com

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum presents All for the Hall Dallas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. All for the Hall, a benefit that directly supports the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s education programs, is coming to Dallas. Originally scheduled for 2020, All for the Hall Dallas, presented by Winston & Strawn LLP, will feature a special performance by Country Music Hall of Fame members Brooks & Dunn.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Visual Arts Center presents Joey Fauerso: "Wait for It" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Working across a range of media, including drawing, painting, sculpture, performance, and video, San Antonio-based artist Joey Fauerso engages with notions of domesticity, the body, gender, and identity. Her oeuvre consists of large-scale figurative paintings as well as complex and layered installations, akin to theatrical sets, that the artist outfits with painted canvases, props, and sculptural elements.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

African American Museum presents "Sepia: Past. Pride. Power" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Sepia: Past. Pride. Power" features cover shots and photos from Sepia, a photojournalistic magazine styled like Look and occasionally described as the “poor man’s Ebony.” The magazine was founded in 1946 as Negro Achievements by Horace J. Blackwell, an African-American clothing merchant of Fort Worth.
VISUAL ART
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg Art Museum Presents “Formation”

Pattern. Arrangement. Structure. Formation. The five artists in this exhibition share kindred approaches to these crucial elements of art and design. By employing systems of highly ordered compositions that are simultaneously complex and accessible, their formations of layers, tensions, and balance are created with unabashed palettes, scale, and surprise. The...
SPARTANBURG, SC
culturemap.com

Visual Arts Center presents Madison Cooper: "(Untitled) Fanon" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. What do people use to define who they are? In "(Untitled) Fanon," artist Madison Cooper delves into issues surrounding the definition of culture and the intricacies of race. Through printed photographs and projected images, she navigates the web of identifying factors and experiences she uses to solidify her own Blackness.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Addison Sloane Gallery presents Dallas Art Affair

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Art Affair is a celebration of the Dallas artist community. The event will showcase six of Dallas’ most talented and up-and-coming artists. Each artist will have 3 to 5 pieces on display that will be available for purchase throughout the event. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series: Eli Rosenbaum

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Eli Rosenbaum is the longest-serving prosecutor and investigator of Nazi criminals and other perpetrators of human rights violations in world history. Under his leadership, the U.S. Justice Department's Office of Special Investigations (OSI) gained a reputation of being the most aggressive and effective Nazi hunting organization in the world, exposing Nazi war criminals living in the United States. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a unique look inside the Justice Department's hunt for and prosecution of human rights violators.
DALLAS, TX

