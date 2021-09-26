Photos: Astrophotographers capture stunning views of the night sky for 2021 contest
The heavens look gorgeous through the lenses of expert astrophotographers. Nebulas, galaxies, the moon and sun, and even the stars take on an artistic glow when captured with the right eye, equipment and light. Here's a look at stunning astronomy images from the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. (Read more about the competition and its winners.)www.space.com
