CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photos: Astrophotographers capture stunning views of the night sky for 2021 contest

By Stephanie Pappas
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The heavens look gorgeous through the lenses of expert astrophotographers. Nebulas, galaxies, the moon and sun, and even the stars take on an artistic glow when captured with the right eye, equipment and light. Here's a look at stunning astronomy images from the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. (Read more about the competition and its winners.)

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Mysterious Al-Naslaa Rock is 4000-Years-Old, Appears to be Laser Cut with Precision

Anyone who wanders into the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province may stumble upon a bizarre formation, or to be more specific, a 4,000-year-old rock formation. It’s called Al-Naslaa and appears to be laser cut with precision right down the middle. To date, scientists and researchers have not yet been able to confirm how it was formed. The structure consists of two sandstones supported by a naturally-formed pedestal with a perfect cut down the middle. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Inverse

Apollo 17 rocks reveal a strange connection between the and

When you look at photos from Apollo missions you may feel a mix of pride and wonder. When University of Oxford geologist Claire Nichols gazes at them, she feels something else: frustration. There are tantalizing rocks just out of frame. “You see in the background of some of the photographs...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Astronaut snaps stunning photos of massive Hurricane Sam from space

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur shared three photos of the massive Hurricane Sam as seen from the International Space Station, showing off the storm's vast clouds and distinct eye. Fortunately, Hurricane Sam is chugging over the Atlantic Ocean without posing much of a threat to folks on land. Nevertheless, the duties...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Researchers spot clouds in the atmosphere of big, puffy exoplanet WASP-127b

Researchers have made a rare detection of clouds in the atmosphere of an exoplanet, spotting puffs of unknown composition floating above the fluffy, puffy planet WASP-127b. Planet WASP-127b was in the news in 2018 when researchers from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) discovered it was one of the least dense exoplanets ever found and was unlike anything in our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Unforgettable Aurora Above Earth Captured in Photo

The phenomenon of auroras above our heads represents unique sights. However, there are different stages, as auroras can’t always be too bright and beautiful. But thanks to an astronaut from the European Space Agency named Thomas Pesquet, he captured a breathtaking photo of polar lights from a point located over 400km above the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Sky#Sciencenow#The Santa Cruz Sentinel
Space.com

Solar eclipse looks otherworldly in 'Golden Ring' astrophotography shot

An otherworldly photograph of a solar eclipse took top prize in this year's Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. The highly sought-after award is given by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in England. The winning photographer, Shuchang Dong of China, captured the shot during an annular solar eclipse from the Ali region of Tibet on June 21, 2020. Titled, "The Golden Ring," the photograph looks like just that - a circle of light against a dark, moody sky.
PHOTOGRAPHY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Cameras Capture Mars Like Never Before – “A Huge Piece of Everything”

Scientists tap into an array of imagers aboard the six-wheeled explorer to get a big picture of the Red Planet. NASA’s Perseverance rover has been exploring Jezero Crater for more than 217 Earth days (211 Martian days, or sols), and the dusty rocks there are beginning to tell their story – about a volatile young Mars flowing with lava and water.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Vanishing ice is warping Earth's crust

The melting of Earth's polar ice is warping the planet's crust. This shape change is subtle, but it occurs many hundreds of miles away from the ice sheets. Researchers may be able to monitor the shift as part of research to understand how climate change will affect sea level; understanding the warping is also important, because scientists need to be able to correct for this ground motion when measuring other types of geological processes, the study authors wrote in the August issue of the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
sciencealert.com

Astronaut Captures Jaw-Dropping Photo of Aurora Blazing Gloriously Above Earth

Astronauts on the International Space Station see remarkable views of Earth every day, but one phenomenon never fails to awe them: the aurora. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a jaw-dropping photo of the polar lights from his vantage point about 250 miles (402km) above Earth on Friday. It's among the best images of the aurora ever captured from the ISS.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

10 inspirational astrophotographers to follow on Instagram

The art of astrophotography is a pursuit that requires real precision. Not only do astrophotographers need to be well-prepared – as the discipline requires a lot of specialized kit – they also need a lot of patience, as they often have to hang around waiting for ideal shooting conditions. The best in the field are able to capture the night skies with a sense of wonder while also offering a scientific portrayal of their subjects.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Space.com

Best star projectors 2021: Top picks for creating immersive and educational indoor views of the night sky

What if you could bring the night sky inside? The best star projectors do just that, filling walls and ceilings with stars, constellations and more to create an immersive experience that can spark imaginations. Easy to use and simple to set up, star projectors come in many shapes and sizes and to suit a range of budgets as vast as the night sky itself.
ELECTRONICS
WDIO-TV

Dark sky enthusiasts "Celebrate the Night Sky" in Duluth

Nationally-renowned speakers and enthusiasts of dark skies are gathering in Duluth this week for "Celebrate the Night Sky Week." The Starry Skies North chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association is hosting the series of events, which includes evening speakers and astronomy at Fitger's. Supporters of dark skies say besides the aesthetic value and potential for astronomy, darkness plays a role in the environment and can be better for human health.
DULUTH, MN
WFTV

Photos: September 2021 Harvest Moon brightens the night sky

Photos: September 2021 Harvest Moon brightens the night sky A 98.8% Harvest Moon rises behind midtown Manhattan, One Vanderbilt, the Chrysler Building, the Spiral, Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building as the sun sets in New York City on September 19, 2021, as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
ASTRONOMY
VoiceOfDenton

Navigating the Night Sky

The wonder of the universe is at your fingertips! Here is how you can use the Almanac to help stargaze and explore the night sky. Though weather predictions are often the first thing people associate with The Old Farmer’s Almanac, an almanac means a “calendar of the heavens” or a sky timetable.
ASTRONOMY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Night Sky: See a halo this week

The reduced sunlight strength sufficiently cools the air above us that it’s increasingly common to stand below clouds made not of water droplets, but bits of ice. These crystals are almost always six-sided and have very specific (and glorious) effects on sunlight hitting them. One of them is to create the common 22° halo . . .
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy