Photos: Astrophotographers capture stunning views of the night sky for 2021 contest

The melting of Earth's polar ice is warping the planet's crust. This shape change is subtle, but it occurs many hundreds of miles away from the ice sheets. Researchers may be able to monitor the shift as part of research to understand how climate change will affect sea level; understanding the warping is also important, because scientists need to be able to correct for this ground motion when measuring other types of geological processes, the study authors wrote in the August issue of the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

EARTH SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO